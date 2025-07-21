Lamine Yamal Teases Reported Barcelona Signing With Social Media Message
Barcelona are reportedly only hours away from presenting Marcus Rashford as their latest acquisition of the summer transfer market, with the player having already been spotted in the Catalan capital.
Rashford will bolster Barcelona’s attacking depth come the new season and Lamine Yamal made sure to be one of the first players to recognize the England international ahead of his official introduction to the club.
The former Manchester United player posted pictures on social media of him traveling on a plane—presumably from his journey to Barcelona. Among the many comments on the post, one stood out above the rest. Barcelona’s new No. 10 made sure to leave a comment to begin welcoming his newest teammate.
Barcelona’s move for Rashford was facilitated by reports that the player was only interested in joining the Catalans. Perhaps one of the key reasons behind Rashford’s willingness to wait for Barça was the prospect of playing alongside Yamal, a player he's loudly praised in the past.
“Yes, for sure,” Rashford answered recently when asked if he'd like to play with Yamal. “Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. So, hopefully, we’ll see.”
“It's difficult to put into words what he [Yamal] is doing because he’s not supposed to be doing that at 16, 17. I don't think we’ve seen it before.”
After months of speculation, Rashford will fulfill his wish of taking the pitch next to Yamal. Everything points to the teenager also being encouraged by Rashford’s arrival and Barcelona will hope that the pair and the rest of the attackers can form a lethal connection that leads to even more silverware in 2025–26.
With Rashford expected to begin participating in training sessions this week, everything points to him joining Yamal and the rest of Hansi Flick’s squad in Barcelona’s upcoming pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea.