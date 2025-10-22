LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals are upon us, with Ecuadorian side LDU Quito hosting three-time winners Palmeiras in the first leg of their tie on Thursday evening.
LDU Quito have only prevailed in this competition once back in 2008, and are the underdogs to advance into this year’s final. They’re facing up against their third Brazilian outfit on the spin during the knockout stages, having already downed last year’s winners Botafogo and São Paulo to reach this phase.
The Ecuadorians also topped their group which contained Flamengo, who are competing in the other semifinal against Argentinian outfit Racing Club.
Palmeiras were defeated 3–2 by Flamengo at the weekend, but have been in scintillating form throughout the 2025 Libertadores. After winning all six group games, Abel Ferreira’s side have overcome Universitario and River Plate with ease in the knockouts.
In the summer, the Verdão reached the semifinals of the Club World Cup before succumbing to Chelsea, and have continued to impress despite losing hotshot winger Estêváo and midfielder Richard Ríos.
What time does LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras Kick-Off?
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
- Stadium: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 23 / Friday, Oct. 24
- Kick-off Time: 1.30 a.m. BST / 8.30 p.m. ET / 5.30 p.m. PT
- Referee: Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa (ARG)
LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- LDU Quito: 1 win
- Palmeiras: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Palmeiras 2–0 LDU Quito (April 22, 2009) - Copa Libertadores
Current Form (All Competitions)
LDU Quito
Palmeiras
LDU Quito 3–0 Barcelona SC - 10/18/25
Flamengo 3–2 Palmeiras - 10/19/25
San Antonio 0–4 LDU Quito - 10/9/25
Palmeiras 5–1 Bragantino - 10/15/25
Universidad Católica 2–2 LDU Quito - 10/5/25
Palmeiras 4–1 Juventude - 10/11/25
Técnico Universitario 1–3 LDU Quito - 9/28/25
São Paulo 2–3 Palmeiras - 10/5/25
São Paulo 0–1 LDU Quito - 9/25/25
Palmeiras 3–0 Vasco de Gama - 10/1/25
How to watch LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras on TV
Country
Channel
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
Brazil
Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
LDU Quito Team News
35-year-old Lisandro Alzugaray is LDU Quito’s leading scorer in this competition, and although the hosts have younger alternatives in attack, Tiago Retzlaff Nunes will likely redeploy the Argentine in his front two on Thursday.
They’re set to be without Alejandro Cabeza again through injury, while midfielder Fernando Cornejo is suspended for the first leg due to yellow card accumulation. He’ll be available for the return leg in Brazil.
Another striker, Alex Arce, had started the Libertadores brightly, but he’s since joined Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina.
LDU Quito Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras
LDU Quito Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras (3-5-2): Valle; Allala, Adé, Mina; Quintero, Milla, Gruezo, Villamíl, Quiñónez; Estrada, Alzugaray.
Palmeiras Team News
While Estêváo and Ríos have exited for Europe, the Palmeiras squad still boasts several familiar names.
The visitors have the in-form Vitor Roque leading their attack after he returned to his homeland from Barcelona earlier this year. Roque didn’t offer much at the Club World Cup in the summer, but he’s scored ten goals in his previous nine games.
Former Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira and ex-West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson will aim to service Roque and joint-leading scorer in the 2025 Libertadores, José Manuel López, on Thursday evening.
On the injury front, Palmeiras are without goalkeeper Weverton, as well as Paulinha and Lucas Evangelista.
Palmeiras Predicted Lineup vs. LDU Quito
Palmeiras Predicted Lineup vs. LDU Quito (4-1-3-2): Miguel; Khellven, Fuchs, Gómez, Piquerez; Moreno; Mauricio, Pereira, Anderson; Roque, López.
LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras Score Prediction
Palmeiras are the big favorites to progress into the final, but winning away in this competition is hard, with the games typically gritty and low scoring.
The hosts are yet to concede at home in the 2025 Libertadores, and have shut out three Brazilian sides, including semifinalists Flamengo, in the Ecuadorian capital. And while this Palmeiras team boasts the most star power out of any side they’ve faced so far, they’ll take plenty of confidence from their previous successes on home soil.
A stalemate could be in the offing, but Palmeiras will be more than content with that ahead of next week’s return leg.