Liam Delap: Major Development in Future of Man Utd, Chelsea Target Confirmed
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed striker Liam Delap has been given “permission” to explore a summer transfer which is still very much up in the air.
Manchester United have routinely been billed as leading the race to sign the English forward, who is said to be available for just £30 million ($40.6 million) thanks to a release clause triggered by Ipswich’s Premier League relegation. Chelsea have also been credited with interest in the physical 22-year-old, but the competition doesn’t end there.
David Moyes openly revealed that Everton have already held talks with Delap and his representatives regarding a summer switch. “We have had a chance to speak to him," the Scottish boss revealed this week. “He’s spoken to three or four clubs and he’s given us the opportunity to pitch our case. We’re probably a little bit behind the black ball but you never know what happens.”
McKenna confirmed that Ipswich were resigned to losing their talismanic forward. “Liam’s looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that. I think we have given him permission to do that this week,” the manager reluctantly admitted ahead of the Premier League’s conclusion.
“It’s a very important decision for his future. Of course there is a lot of interest—and rightly so. I think part of his week has been having some of those conversations. It looks more likely than not that he will move on this summer and he has interest from pretty much every club in the league, and I don’t think there are many clubs in the world who wouldn’t want to have him.”
However, McKenna was quick to warn: “Nothing is sorted, nothing is done or completed or even very, very, very close, so that process will take its course.”
United’s drive to sign Delap may only be increased by their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. Without the riches of Champions League football, Ruben Amorim has been reportedly handed a £100 million ($135.4 million) transfer budget. Given Delap’s relatively affordable price, this would appear to be a bargain deal for a Premier League-proven striker United can scarcely afford to overlook.
Whether the absence of any European football dissuades Delap remains to be seen. Chelsea, by contrast, will be involved in one of UEFA’s club competitions next term.