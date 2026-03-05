Liam Rosenior Delivers Unexpected Insight Into Infuriating New Chelsea Tactic

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior revealed that he had nothing to do with his team’s decision to conduct their huddles against Aston Villa around the ball on the center circle.

Instead, this tactic which enraged their hosts so visibly was credited to the players and a former rugby league star.

The Blues came from behind to run out 4–1 winners at Villa Park on Wednesday evening. The game will be remembered most for João Pedro’s first Premier League hat trick yet it almost descended into farce when Chelsea’s players clustered around the ball before the opening whistle in a tight-knit team huddle.

Just 125 seconds after kickoff (which Chelsea took) Douglas Luiz had made a mockery of the visitors’ preparations with a well-taken opening goal. Pedro equalized in the 35th minute before giving his team the lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

When Aston Villa returned for the second half, they found Chelsea’s players once again huddled around the ball ahead of kickoff—which Amadou Onana and Ollie Watkins were impatiently waiting to take. The Villa Park crowd were initially confused by this behavior but settled on a sense of fury for the second half, loudly booing Chelsea’s players before the restart.

Chelsea players did not make any new friends in Birmingham. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rosenior, in stark contrast, was deeply satisfied.

“That comes from unity,” Rosenior told BBC’s Match of the Day after Chelsea climbed up to fifth place, three points behind Aston Villa. “That comes from the players. It doesn’t come from me. As their manager, it makes me really proud to see.

“They’ve taken a lot of message on board from not just myself, but from the staff. Willie Isa is a top man and he’s from rugby, he’s from New Zealand, and he’s spoken a lot about our togetherness and the players have taken it on board.”

Isa’s influence is an intriguing thread to pull at.

Chelsea’s Mastermind Behind New Tactic

Willie Isa joined Chelsea’s backroom staff in February 2025. | Chris Lee-Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Isa amassed a decade-and-a-half worth of experience at club level, amassing more than 300 appearances before earning the honor of representing his nation. However, that was all while playing rugby league, rather than soccer.

Chelsea’s decision to appoint Isa as the club’s player support and development officer in February 2025, a month after his professional retirement, forced some eyebrows skyward. Isa’s head coach at Wigan Warrior, Matt Peet, was in no doubt that the affable 37-year-old would prove to be a brilliant addition to Chelsea’s setup.

“He is a cultural architect,” Peet told The Athletic upon Isa’s appointment. “He will make the environment better and all the individuals around the environment better. Ignore the different shape of the ball that he is associated with, Willie’s skill set is all about high-performing teams, leadership and dealing with people.

“Everyone at Wigan and in rugby league understands why Chelsea have made this move. It’s intelligent.”

Given Rosenior’s lofty praise of Isa, it appears that Peet’s prediction came true. Well, almost all his predictions. “I don’t expect the supporters to ever physically see the impact he has at Chelsea,” Peet claimed. As Villa can attest, everyone spotted Isa’s impact on Wednesday night.

