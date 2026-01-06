Liam Rosenior Named New Chelsea Manager on Long-Term Contract
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their next manager on a surprisingly long-term deal stretching to 2032.
The Blues cut ties with Enzo Maresca on Jan. 1 after behind-the-scenes tensions with the club’s ownership reached an unsustainable level and quickly set their sights on Rosenior, who was already part of the BlueCo umbrella with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.
After negotiations were held, Rosenior returned to Strasbourg for a press conference on Tuesday morning, in which he bid farewell to the club and confirmed he was on the cusp of becoming the next Chelsea manager.
Rosenior has now signed his contract and has been formally unveiled as the Blues boss on a long-term contract.
In his press conference, Rosenior also confirmed he would be joined by his two assistants. Kalifa Cissé, a former centre back with the likes of Reading, Bristol City and Derby, follows Rosenior to Chelsea alongside Justin Walker and head of analysis Ben Warner.
“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club,” Rosenior told the club’s official website following his appointment. “This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.
“I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.
“I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.
“There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.
“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club. I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.”
When Will Liam Rosenior’s Take Charge of His First Chelsea Game?
Chelsea are in action on Wednesday, making the short trip over to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. There has been no confirmation as of yet, but Calum McFarlane, the Under-21 boss who led the team in the 1–1 draw with Manchester City, is expected to remain in charge of that fixture before returning to his initial position.
Rosenior is expected to be in attendance against Fulham before taking charge of training ahead of the FA Cup third round meeting with Charlton Athletic on Jan. 10.
Four days later, Chelsea face a huge Carabao Cup semifinal first leg at home to Arsenal, before Rosenior’s first taste of Premier League action comes at home to Brentford on Jan. 17.
A fourth different competition in 11 days awaits Chelsea on Jan. 21 as the Blues host Cypriot First Division side Pafos in the Champions League, with Rosenior in need of three points to boost the team’s hopes of automatic qualification to the knockout stages.