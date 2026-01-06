Chelsea Manager Target Confirms ‘Verbal Agreement’ Over Stamford Bridge Switch
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has bid farewell to the French side, confirming he has an agreement to replace Enzo Maresca as the next Chelsea boss.
Maresca departed Chelsea on Jan. 1 after a breakdown in his relationship with the Blues hierarchy and the decision was quickly made to target Rosenior, who has impressed during his 18 months with the club’s sister side in France.
After the news emerged, Rosenior publicly insisted he did not know what the future held, but he subsequently travelled to London for negotiations with Chelsea which he has now confirmed ended in a positive resolution.
“In that moment, on Saturday night, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he told a Strasbourg press conference on Tuesday morning. “What’s happened since is I was given permission to speak to, for me—actually, not for me, it’s the truth—one of the biggest football clubs in the world, who are Club World Cup champions. It’s an honour for me to be associated with a club like that.
“Now, on this day, it looks like I’m going to be the next manager of that football club.”
As he reflected on the “best 18 months” of his career, Rosenior made a point of stressing his love for Strasbourg but urged disgruntled fans of the French side to understand the difference in size between the two BlueCo-owned clubs.
“It’s not just Chelsea. I’ve had interest from many clubs, Champions League clubs, which I’ve always been open and honest with Mark [Keller, club president]. I’ve always been open and honest with our ownership,” he continued. “But there are certain moments in your life that you have a decision to make that you can’t say no to. This opportunity, for me, is something that I cannot turn down at this moment in my life for many reasons.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity at an unbelievable club who are Club World Cup champions, with an incredible squad and incredible fan base. Secondly, it means I can go home and see my kids. I’m away from my children, I’ve missed them and I’m going to make the sacrifice of not seeing them worth it with the success that we have here.”
‘Deal to Be Announced in Next Few Hours’
Rosenior returned to Strasbourg after negotiations with Chelsea in an attempt to show respect to the French side and bid a personal farewell to those with questions about his move.
Having done so, the former Hull City and Derby County manager expects to seal his switch to Stamford Bridge imminently.
“I haven’t signed yet,” he noted. “I’ve agreed verbally with Chelsea. Everything is agreed, it will probably go through in the next few hours.
“So excited about the future. I cannot lie, my whole life I’ve worked to be a coach. Now, to be presented this opportunity to manage a world class football club is something I’ve always dreamed of.
“I’m getting on a plane after this. Hopefully all of the paperwork will be signed and I can meet my new squad, which I’m really looking forward to do.”
Chelsea face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, with interim boss Calum McFarlane, who will due to the media later on Tuesday, expected to remain in charge for that fixture.