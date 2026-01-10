Liam Rosenior Names Premier League Rivals As Flawed Chelsea Inspiration
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior surprisingly billed his youthful side as the modern iteration of Manchester United’s legendary “Class of ’92” during a candid appreciation of the club he grew up supporting.
Rosenior made a strong first impression during his maiden Chelsea press conference this week. The former Strasbourg coach made it clear that he would be no puppet for the club’s BlueCo ownership group, lauded the talent at his disposal and backed his own managerial qualities in the face of widespread fan discontent. “I’m not arrogant,” he said. “I’m good at what I do.”
It will take a prodigious set of coaching talents to achieve Rosenior’s goal of replicating Manchester United’s history of winning multiple Premier League titles with a glut of young players.
“I was a Manchester United fan and I am now massively a Chelsea fan,” Rosenior revealed. “I remember Sir Alex Ferguson was brave enough to put six or seven players aged between 19 and 21 into a title-winning team because he believed in them.
“They grew and won trophy after trophy. It was an amazing period in that club’s history. Without that bravery, it doesn’t happen. There is potential for that here.”
Ferguson famously turned to youth in the summer of 1995. After losing out on the top-flight title to Blackburn Rovers, United let first-choice forward Andrei Kanchelskis join Everton without signing a single senior outfield player.
The fallen champions lost the opening game of the season to Aston Villa with Paul Scholes (20), David Beckham (20), Nicky Butt (20), Gary (20) and Phil Neville (18) all featuring. Ryan Giggs (at the time 21) completed the youthful half-dozen who would go on to be upheld as the “Class of ’92” after coming through United’s academy setup together.
Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen memorably implored United to invest in senior players on that weekend’s Match of the Day, declaring: “You can’t win anything with kids.” United promptly won the next two Premier League titles before claiming the 1999 European treble with that same core of youngsters.
“Speak about Moisés Caicedo or Enzo Fernández or Cole Palmer or Reece James—world-class players and still very, very young,” Rosenior insisted. “That is the ultimate ambition for this club—to create that again.”
Why Rosenior’s Man Utd Claim Ignores Enzo Maresca’s Warning
The average age of United’s starting XIs in that first title-winning season of 1995–96 was 25.5, the second-youngest in the division behind Aston Villa. Chelsea’s current iteration operate at an unrivalled youthful age of 24.7 and crucially lack the seniority which Ferguson was able to call upon.
As Enzo Maresca tried to point out during his final days at Chelsea, youthful exuberance needs to be balanced by experience. “When you have 20 and 21-year-olds and a player who is 30 or 31, and he starts to say something to them, it’s invaluable,” the Italian boss explained in December. “But it’s the strategy of the club,” he sighed. Less than two weeks later, he was gone.
Tosin Adarabioyo, who turned 28 in September, is the oldest player in Chelsea’s Premier League squad, which includes 12 players aged 21 or under. The club haven’t spent a penny on a player over the age of 25 since co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were appointed in 2022.
Gary Neville, a key member of United’s youthful vintage, has always been at pains to point out the influence of his senior teammates. “I’ve said many times that Alan Hansen was right, you don’t win anything with kids,” Neville told Sky Sports back in 2019.
“The Class of ’92 didn’t win that Premier League title. We had Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Brian McClair and Peter Schmeichel. We had world-class performers and two of the best centre backs ever. Keane was the most inspirational captain and leader, Cantona was world-class, Schmeichel was the best in the world and Dennis Irwin was brilliant.
“They pulled us through it.”
Rosenior may have some very talented players at his disposal, but he doesn’t have any grizzled professionals to lean upon. And as Chelsea’s hierarchy emphatically proved to Maresca, he isn’t going to get any.