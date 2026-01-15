Liam Rosenior Issues Reece James, Cole Palmer Fitness Update Before London Derby

Liam Rosenior has offered an encouraging fitness update on Chelsea stars Reece James and Cole Palmer ahead of Saturday’s Premier League battle with Brentford.

Chelsea captain James and attacking talisman Palmer have both been absent through injury for the previous two matches, sitting out the 5–1 FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic on Rosenior’s debut and the 3–2 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Blues will be eager to have the influential duo available as swiftly as possible and preferably for Rosenior’s first Premier League outing on Saturday. A west London derby with in-form Brentford will prove a challenge, even at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately for Chelsea, they’re hopeful of having both Englishmen available in some capacity against the Bees, with Rosenior revealing the pair have returned to full training on Thursday.

“With Reece and Cole, both of them are training today so we just need to assess them after training and make sure they come through all of the protocols they need to come through,” said the Chelsea boss.

“But it will be great to have them back in the squad and at the moment, it looks like they could be.”

In more concerning news, Rosenior confirmed that a virus is sweeping through the Chelsea camp. Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens are both suffering, as are several members of staff, with club doctors doing their best to stop the spread.

Rosenior Provides Update on Roméo Lavia Return

Roméo Lavia has struggled horribly with injuries at Chelsea. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

There remain several long-term absentees within the Chelsea squad. Levi Colwill has been sidelined with an ACL injury since the start of the season, while Mykhailo Mudryk remains provisionally suspended over a failed a drugs test.

The injury-prone Roméo Lavia is another who’s been battling fitness issues this term. Absent since the draw with Qarabağ in early November, the Belgian midfielder has managed just seven appearances across all competitions since the Club World Cup. However, he’s back training on grass.

“Roméo is on the pitch, he’s not with the group yet but we can see him out on the grass doing his rehab. He is looking really, really good,” said Rosenior, despite Lavia still being some way off his comeback.

“I love him, firstly as a lad but also as a player. He’s someone I would love to work with in the long term because he’s just an outstanding footballer.

“The most important thing for him now is to make sure we don’t push him too hard, so that when he does come back, he’s back for good and I can get some real work into him tactically.

“For me, he’s a player I can’t wait to have back in the group, and I’m really, really looking forward to having him back with us.”

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE