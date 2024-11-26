Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals: Teams, Schedule, How to Watch

SI

Only eight teams remain to battle it out over the next three weeks to crown a champion in Liga MX.

Roberto Casillas

The Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoff teams are set following the play-in games where Club América and Tijuana secured the last two spots in the quarterfinals.

The top eight teams in the regular season ended up making the playoffs. Now, it's time for three weeks of high drama, high intensity, home and away fixtures to crown the Liga MX champion.

Club América won the first Play-In match and will face off against Toluca in its quest for a third straight Liga MX title in what's undoubtedly the highlight matchup of the quarterfinals. Tijuana secured the final playoff ticket, making it this far for the first time in over half a decade and will try to pull an upset against regular season leaders, Cruz Azul.

Pumas vs. Monterrey and Tigres vs. Atlético San Luis are the remaining two quarterfinal matchups that were already set in stone since the final weekend of the regular season prior to the last international break.

Everything is set up for a thrilling three weeks in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs.

Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals: Schedule

First Leg

Match

Date

Kick-Off Time

Location

América vs. Toluca

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

8:00 p.m. ET

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City.

Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

10:10 p.m. ET

Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico.

San Luis vs. Tigres

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

8:00 p.m. ET

Estadio Alfonso Lastras, San Luis, Mexico.

Monterrey vs, Pumas

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

10:10 p.m. ET

Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico.

Second Leg

Match

Date

Kick-Off Time

Location

Toluca vs. América

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

6:00 p.m. ET

Estadio Nemesio Diéz, Toluca, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

8:10 p.m. ET

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City.

Pumas vs. Monterrey

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

1:00 p.m. ET

Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City.

Tigres vs. San Luis

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

8:00 p.m. ET

Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico.

Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals: How to Watch

Viewers can watch all the action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs depending on each team's individual broadcaster on Univision/TUDN, Fox Deportes, FS1, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo, and streaming on ViX, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Outside of the U.S.A., Mexico viewers can watch on TUDN, TV Azteca, ESPN and streaming on Disney+, ViX, Caliente app and YouTube.

