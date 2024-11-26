Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals: Teams, Schedule, How to Watch
The Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoff teams are set following the play-in games where Club América and Tijuana secured the last two spots in the quarterfinals.
The top eight teams in the regular season ended up making the playoffs. Now, it's time for three weeks of high drama, high intensity, home and away fixtures to crown the Liga MX champion.
Club América won the first Play-In match and will face off against Toluca in its quest for a third straight Liga MX title in what's undoubtedly the highlight matchup of the quarterfinals. Tijuana secured the final playoff ticket, making it this far for the first time in over half a decade and will try to pull an upset against regular season leaders, Cruz Azul.
Pumas vs. Monterrey and Tigres vs. Atlético San Luis are the remaining two quarterfinal matchups that were already set in stone since the final weekend of the regular season prior to the last international break.
Everything is set up for a thrilling three weeks in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs.
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals: Schedule
First Leg
Match
Date
Kick-Off Time
Location
América vs. Toluca
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
8:00 p.m. ET
Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City.
Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
10:10 p.m. ET
Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico.
San Luis vs. Tigres
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
8:00 p.m. ET
Estadio Alfonso Lastras, San Luis, Mexico.
Monterrey vs, Pumas
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
10:10 p.m. ET
Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico.
Second Leg
Match
Date
Kick-Off Time
Location
Toluca vs. América
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
6:00 p.m. ET
Estadio Nemesio Diéz, Toluca, Mexico.
Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
8:10 p.m. ET
Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City.
Pumas vs. Monterrey
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.
1:00 p.m. ET
Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City.
Tigres vs. San Luis
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.
8:00 p.m. ET
Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico.
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals: How to Watch
Viewers can watch all the action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs depending on each team's individual broadcaster on Univision/TUDN, Fox Deportes, FS1, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo, and streaming on ViX, FuboTV and Sling TV.
Outside of the U.S.A., Mexico viewers can watch on TUDN, TV Azteca, ESPN and streaming on Disney+, ViX, Caliente app and YouTube.