Liga MX Apertura 2024 Semifinals: How to Watch, Teams, Predictions
Just four Liga MX teams remain as we get closer to the Apertura 2024 final.
The Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals were an absolute treat for soccer fans across the country. Upsets, comebacks, and plenty of action. When the dust settled, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Atlético San Luis and Club América emerged victorious from the ties.
Three of the top four teams in the regular season were knocked out. Toluca were vastly outplayed over 180 minutes against the reigning champions America, who appear to be back to its best. Tigres couldn't come back from a brutal 0–3 defeat in the first leg against San Luis. Pumas were overmatched by the individual quality of Monterrey and ended up getting dismantled at home in the second leg. Only Cruz Azul managed to live up to its status as favorite, but it had to come back from a shocking 0–3 defeat in the first leg against Tijuana.
Monterrey, with all its expensive signings and big name talents will clash with the modest yet very dangerous San Luis. Domenèc Torrent's side hasn't lost in over a month and, especially at home, it's firing on all cillinders. Monterrey enters the tie as the favorite but San Luis looked better in the quarterfinals.
Cruz Azul vs. América is undoubtedly the main event. El Clásico Joven in the semifinals will be a repeat of last season's final. This will be the sixth time these two teams meet in the playoffs since 2013 and Martín Anselmi will hope to end Cruz Azul's curse, since América has won all previous six.
Here's everything you need to know about the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals.
What Time Does Monterrey vs. San Luis Kick-Off?
First Leg
- Location: San Luis, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Alfonso Lastras
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Kick-Off Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Second Leg
- Location: Monterrey, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 7
- Kick-Off Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. América Kick-Off?
First Leg
- Location: Mexico City
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Kick-Off Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Second Leg
- Location: Mexico City
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Kick-Off Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Monterrey and San Luis Current Form in All Competitions
Monterrey
Atlético San Luis
Pumas 3–5 Monterrey: Dec. 1, 2024
Tigres 0–0 San Luis: Dec. 1, 2024
Monterrey 1–0 Pumas: Nov. 28, 2024
San Luis 3–0 Tigres: Nov. 28, 2024
Monterrey 2–1 León: Nov 10. 2024
Chivas 0–1 San Luis: Nov. 9, 2024
Monterrey 4–0 Atlas: Nov. 2, 2024
Necaxa 1–1 San Luis: Nov. 6, 2024
América 2–1 Monterrey: Oct. 27, 2024
San Luis 2–0 Puebla: Nov. 2, 2024
Cruz Azul and América Current Form in All Competitions
Cruz Azul
América
Cruz Azul 3–0 Tijuana: Nov. 30, 2024
Toluca 0–2 América: Nov. 30, 2024
Tijuana 3–0 Cruz Azul: Nov. 27, 2024
América 2–0 Toluca: Nov. 27, 2024
Cruz Azul 1–1 Tigres: Nov. 9, 2024
Tijuana 2–2 América (Pen: 2–3): Nov 21, 2024
Atlas 2–2 Cruz Azul: Nov. 6, 2024
Toluca 4–0 América: Nov. 9, 2024
Cruz Azul 2–0 Santos: Nov. 2, 2024
América 2–1 Pachuca: Nov. 6, 2024
How to Watch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Semifinals on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, FuboTV
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ESPN, ViX
Monterrey Team News
Without playing great, Monterrey got the better of Pumas in the semifinals without much trouble. Lucas Ocampos saw his suspension reduced to one game and scored a screamer in the second leg against Pumas, reinforcing the feeling that he's become the team's best player in his first season with the club.
Martín Demichelis has a formidable squad, but it'll have to up its game if it's to advance to the final. San Luis eliminated Monterrey a year ago in the Apertura 2023 playoffs and history repeating itself won't be tolerated.
Demichelis will be without Jordi Cortizo and goalkeeper Esteban Andrada in the semifinals but has more than enough talent to replace them. All in all, Monterrey has what it takes to avenge its playoff loss from a year ago.
Atlético San Luis Team News
San Luis dispatched Tigres in a tie where many didn't give them much of a chance. Torrent's team was ruthless on the counter attack at home in the first leg. Andrés Sánchez was the best player of the quarterfinals with 17 saves total and two clean sheets.
San Luis relishes its position as the underdog. Eliminating Monterrey and Tigres in one year speaks to the team's ability to do more with less. Torrent's modest squad hasn't lost since Oct. 20, and remains unbeaten at home where it'll look to take advantage of the first leg.
Sébastien Salles-Lamonge exited the first game against Tigres and didn't feture in the second leg. His availability for the semifinals remains in question; however, Vitinho and Léo Bonatini were a handful for Tigres and hope for a similar performance against the other Monterrey-based team.
Cruz Azul Team News
Martín Anselmi's squad nearly threw away the greatest 17-game regular season in Liga MX history in the first 45 minutes of the quarterfinals. Three costly mistakes led to Tijuana goals, and Jorge Sánchez's egregious tackle and consequent red card left Anselmi in need to park the bus in the second half to avoid any further damage.
With its back against the wall, Cruz Azul mounted a comeback that ended up being fairly straight forward.
Managing to advance will significantly boost the confidence of an already great team. However, América is no Tijuana. Las Águilas have become Cruz Azul's playoff Grim Reaper. América owns the playoff rivalry, advancing or winning the final the last six times the two teams have met in the playoffs, including last season's final.
With forward Guillermo Fernández back to full health and Sánchez back from suspension, Cruz Azul has a fully healthy squad to face its biggest rival in a matchup it can't afford to lose.
América Team News
Are we really surprised that América is back in the semifinals despite its mediocre regular season? The back-to-back champions made light work of second place Toluca in the quarterfinals. André Jardine still hasn't lost a playoff round since his arrival to the club in the summer of 2023.
Many wrote off the defending champions during the season; however, once the playoffs came around, it's a team nobody wanted to face. América got healthier in recent weeks, too. Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martín, Víctor Dávila and Kevin Álvarez are all available after missing long stretches of the regular season. Diego Valdés should also be ready for the semifinals.
Sure, becoming the first team to win three straight championships since the 80s brings forth pressure, but it's minuscule compared to what Cruz Azul will be feeling. América could end its city rival's record-breaking season, maintaining its Clásico Joven dominance in the playoffs and continuing to stockpile bragging rights.
Monterrey vs. Atlético San Luis Predicted Lineups and Prediction (First Leg)
Monterrey: Cárdenas; Medina, Guzmán, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodríguez, Fimbres; Canales, Torres, Ocampos; Berterame.
Atlético San Luis: Sánchez; Chávez, Domínguez, Águila, Cruz, Sanabria; Macias, Dourado; Vitinho, Salles-Lamonge, Bonatini.
Prediction: Atlético San Luis 2–1 Monterrey
Cruz Azul vs. América Predicted Lineups and Prediction (First Leg)
Cruz Azul: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Faravelli, Romo, Rodríguez, Rotondi; Gutiérrez, Giakoumakis.
América: Malagón, Álvarez, Reyes, Juárez, Cáceres, Calderón; Zendejas, Fidalgo, Cervantes, Rodríguez; Aguirre.
Prediction: América 2–3 Cruz Azul