Liga MX Games Of The Week: Top Two Teams of 2025 Star in Heavyweight Bout

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 season is picking up steam and the first couple of marquee clashes take center stage in what should be a mouthwatering weekend of action in Mexico’s top-flight.

Teams across Liga MX used the opening weeks of 2026 to fully return to peak competitive shape whilst also reinforcing their rosters during the winter transfer window—which remains open until Feb. 9.

But after four games, teams are starting to reach full strength and the race for the playoffs will begin to intensify in the coming weeks.

This weekend, four of the preseason title-favorites meet in two games that could easily be playoff matchups come May. As the Clausura term begins to mature, time for speculation and early year warm-up is over.

Here are the two Liga MX games to watch this weekend, starting off with a bout between the top two teams in Concacaf’s club rankings.

Toluca vs. Cruz Azul

Carlos Rodríguez (left) and Diego Barbosa are regulars for Cruz Azul and Toluca. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Fresh off conquering a second consecutive Liga MX title, Antonio Mohamed’s Toluca are big favorites to make it three in a row in the Clausura 2026. One of their biggest challengers? Cruz Azul, a team that’s made at least the semifinal round in each of the past four seasons.

Very little separates this two teams in terms of quality as both boast two of the strongest rosters in the entire region. In fact, they’re the top two teams in North America according to Concacaf’s rankings, with both sides ahead of third-placed Inter Miami.

Toluca are currently sitting fifth after four games following a pair of scoreless draws. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul are second, having won three on the bounce, and they’ve slowly started to show their best form.

With a number of Mexico national team 2026 World Cup hopefuls in action, the clash promises to deliver an absolute spectacle—Toluca will aim to end a four games winless streak against La Máquina.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Cruz Azul

Date : Saturday, Feb. 7

: Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-Off Time : 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT TV Channel / Live Stream (U.S.): TUDN USA, Univision, ViX

Club América vs. Monterrey

Alejandro Zendejas (left) is still dreaming of making the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup roster. | Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Club América host Monterrey to cap-off a packed Saturday slate of Liga MX action with a clash that’s quietly become a rivalry over the past 14 months.

América defeated Monterrey to clinch an unprecedented third-straight Liga MX title back in Dec. 2024. A year later, Rayados secured their revenge, eliminating Las Águilas in the Apertura 2025 quarterfinal with a dramatic stoppage-time goal in the away second leg.

Monterrey have built an absolute juggernaut through their financial firepower, with players such as former Man United start Antony Martial and former Spain international Oliver Torres in their ranks. América, on the other hand, just completed the signing of Raphael Veiga, and the two-time Copa Libertadores champion with Palmeiras could make his debut vs. Rayados.

Both clubs have had slow starts to the Clausura term, and they can ill-afford continuing to drop points or they’ll lose touch with the table-toppers, making this a clash where both stacked, attacking-minded squads will be obligated to take risks in the search of three points.

Simply put, it’s easy to envision América vs. Monterrey becoming a goal-fest that ties the bow on Gameweek 5.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Club América

Date : Saturday, Feb. 7

: Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-Off Time : 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT TV Channel / Live Stream (U.S.): Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP