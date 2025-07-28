Lionel Messi Makes Coldplay Kiss-Cam at Hard Rock Stadium
Lionel Messi and his family took in a Coldplay concert over the weekend at Hard Rock Stadium.
The band’s now-infamous kiss-cam caught the Argentine superstar and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in the stands as Chris Martin sang a little tune to celebrate Messi. In fact, it was in the same stadium in which Messi won his second Copa América title with Argentina a year prior.
“Well Lio, my beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today, to see our band play, the number one sportsperson of all time,” Martin sang as Messi chants rang throughout the stadium. Messi and Roccuzzo waved and clapped to thank the band and the fans, a more wholesome moment compared to the Astronomer calamity that dominated social media discourse for days.
Coldplay, one of the biggest rock bands of all time, are on their Music of the Spheres world tour which stopped at Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend. The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were also in attendance with Martin celebrating the team during the concert segment as well.
Given Messi’s inclusion now in a Coldplay show, and the world tour coming to Wembley Stadium is a couple weeks, perhaps the superstar is just the first in a long line of soccer player who will be celebrated during the concert segment.
Messi was suspended over the weekend after he was absent from the MLS All-Star Game. Before going to the Coldplay show, he welcomed his international teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, to Inter Miami.