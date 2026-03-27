Lionel Messi to Be Immortalized With Inter Miami Stadium Tribute

Lionel Messi’s seismic impact on Inter Miami will be recognized by the naming of a stand at the club’s brand new home—Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, which be unveiled after the international break.

The Herons, the reigning MLS Cup champions, host Austin FC on April 4 for their first-ever home match at the 26,700-seat stadium located in central Miami.

The construction of Nu Stadium, which will replace the team’s interim Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, has been a long process, initially unveiled by co-owner Sir David Beckham back in 2018.

Messi had a contract extension signing event at Nu Stadium in October. | Carlos Goldman - Inter Miami CF/MLS via Getty Images

Every aspect of the arena touts the highest quality, from the longest bar in MLS at the Nu Club—a 770-person premium hospitality lounge that features a glass tunnel view of the players as they walk from locker room to pitch—down to the field’s very blades of Bermuda grass, which are grown locally in Loxahatchee, Fla.

Nevertheless, Nu Stadium’s biggest claim to fame might be the present-day tribute it makes to Inter Miami’s star attraction: Messi.

Nu Stadium’s Tribute to Lionel Messi

Messi will have a tribute to him at Nu Stadium. | Courtesy of Inter Miami CF

The club revealed that their captain will have a tribute to his success and impact on the club in Nu Stadium—the Leo Messi Stand—making the Argentine superstar the first athlete regularly playing at his home stadium to have a stand named in his honor.

Messi, since his arrival in South Florida in 2023, has not only revolutionized Inter Miami but MLS as a whole.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, in just three full seasons, has led the club to its first Leagues Cup title (2023), Supporters’ Shield (2024) and MLS Cup (2025), while personally winning back-to-back MLS MVP awards in 2024 and 2025.

On a league-wide scale, Messi has attracted record-breaking numbers to MLS matches, skyrocketing the league’s popularity in the U.S. For example, Inter Miami recently sold out M&T Stadium, home to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, with over 72,000 fans for their match against DC United earlier this month—the demand of which has been coined “the Messi effect.”

A veces, ciertas cosas no deben esperar. pic.twitter.com/OfRwCiEXN6 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 27, 2026

Inter Miami also had a crowd of 75,673 when they faced LAFC last month at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Messi has also attracted many of the other world’s greatest players to the U.S.’s top flight, which has only heightened the league’s growth and popularity.

Legends Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined Messi’s Inter Miami in 2023, while Rodrigo De Paul joined the squad last July. Son Heung-Min joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur last August, stating that Messi changed his thoughts on the league. Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller joined MLS last August too, debuting with the Vancouver Whitecaps, last season’s MLS Cup runners-up.

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