Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. D.C. United: Argentine Internationals Lead Herons to Second Win of MLS Season

Inter Miami picked up a 2–1 win over D.C. United in front of over 72,000 fans in Baltimore for a second straight victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Herons entered the sell-out match at M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, off a visit to the White House on Thursday and with plenty of momentum following a 4–2 comeback victory against rivals Orlando City in the Florida Derby last Sunday. Yet, the game wasn’t as straightforward as the reigning MLS Cup champions may have hoped it would be.

Manager Javier Mascherano’s side had a rather simple first half, with Rodrigo De Paul curling a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 17th minute to beat former U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Sean Johnson between the sticks.

Soon after, Lionel Messi chipped a first-time touch past Johnson to make the most of a perfect through ball from Mateo Silvetti for the 899th goal of his professional career in the 27th minute.

While things looked to be progressing to a simple win for the South Florida squad, D.C. made things interesting in the 75th minute. Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair parried a shot from Jackson Hopkins into the path of Tai Baribo, and the marquee offseason signing finished for his second goal of the campaign.

Despite a late push from Miami and the hosts, the scoreline stayed in Miami’s favor, as it moved to six points in three games, and D.C. suffered a second straight loss.

Miami now looks to midweek action against Nashville SC in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, while D.C. United eyes next week’s MLS clash with Chicago Fire.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Mateo Silvetti (right) was a constant presence for Inter Miami against D.C. United. | Greg Fiume/MLS/Getty Images

Mateo Silvetti’s rise since joining Inter Miami last August has been outstanding, and his showing against D.C. United ranks among his best. Earning a second straight start, he drifted more inside than usual. Silvetti overlapped with Lionel Messi throughout the afternoon, including on his assist, as he sidestepped a defender before finding the 38-year-old attacker.

Outside of the assist, Silvetti was a consistent presence defensively, dropping back to support Noah Allen at left back, as the Herons continued to grow down that flank in the wake of Jordi Alba’s retirement. With a goal, assist and defensive efforts through three games this season, Silvetti’s stock is only rising at 20 years old.

Losers

Gérman Berterame is still looking for his first goal with Inter Miami. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Germán Berterame was supposed to be a surefire solution to Miami’s search for a goalscoring No. 9. Three games in, he hasn’t looked threatening, and the Herons appear as reliant on Messi’s brilliance as ever. This time out, the Mexico international failed to score on two shots on target and was largely uninvolved throughout the match.

Some of the faults and lack of opportunities fall on Miami’s other attacking players, even Messi, who has not generated many linkups between the two, but Berterame's struggles across 270 MLS minutes without a goal are undoubtedly concerning.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. D.C. United

Rodrigo De Paul (left) and Lionel Messi (right) scored to lead Inter Miami past D.C. United. | Greg Fiume/MLS/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Dayne St. Clair—7.2: It’s a tough time to be a Canadian goalkeeper. Maxime Crépeau picked up a red card for handling the ball outside the box against NYCFC in the first game of Saturday’s slate, and St. Clair failed to keep a clean sheet for the third match with Miami. It’s raising plenty of worries ahead of the World Cup.

RB: Facundo Mura—6.9: Starting for the second time at right back, Mura was seldom involved in the play, struggling to adapt with Messi in front of him. Neither he nor Ian Fray have done much to impress in the position.

CB: Maxi Falcón—7.5: It took a few games, but the Uruguayan defender has found his form once again. He made several key deflections and interceptions as Miami looked to see out the late one-goal lead.

CB: Micael—7.4: Continuing to develop a partnership with Falcón and in front of St. Clair, Micael had his most consistent game since joining the Herons in the offseason, making 14 defensive contributions.

LB: Noah Allen—7.3: Allen has had a rough start to the season, but had a standout afternoon against D.C. United. Playing behind Silvetti and Yannick Bright, the Greek youth international found himself involved in all aspects of the left wing.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—8.2: Already at two goals this season after a wonderful strike to open the scoring, the Argentina international is benefitting from increased consistency in defensive midfield alongside Bright.

DM: Yannick Bright—8.0: While it may not be an assist, Bright played a key role in the 899th goal of Messi’s career, making the tackle to set up the play for Allen and Silvetti, leading to the Argentine’s 2–0 marker.

RW: Lionel Messi (c)—7.8: Messi was the key to a tactical shift for Mascherano, as he lined up out wide, allowing him to avoid the log-jam in the middle of the field. The 38-year-old wreaked havoc on Keisuke Kurokawa and João Peglow, making runs down the wing and through the middle in more of a free role.

AM: Telasco Segovia—7.7: Taking the central attacking role from Messi, Segovia’s presence on both sides of the ball stood out. The Venezuela international played the perfect pass for De Paul’s opening goal and also made seven recoveries to block counterattacks.

LW: Mateo Silvetti—7.4: The young Argentine has carved himself out a key starting role with Miami, with a slick assist on Messi’s goal, bringing him to a goal and assist over the last two matches.

CF: Germán Berterame—7.6: Still searching for his first MLS goal, Berterame has struggled to link up with fellow attackers. Could a move back to Luis Suárez be in the mix?

SUB: Tadeo Allende (71’ for Silvetti)—6.3: The hero of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs helped secure the victory after entering for the final 19 minutes.

SUB: Gonzalo Luján (88’ for Segovia)—N/A: Luján made his second straight late-game apperance.

Subs not used: Rocco Ríos Novo (GK), Cesar Abadia-Reda, David Ayala, Ian Fray, David Ruiz, Daniel Pinter, Luis Suárez

What the Ratings Tell Us

Telasco Segovia showed how important he can be for getting the best out of Lionel Messi. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rodrigo De Paul has grown into his consistent role alongside Bright in midfield and has established a key relationship with Messi and whichever winger plays on the right. First goal down, many more to come .

has grown into his consistent role alongside Bright in midfield and has established a key relationship with Messi and whichever winger plays on the right. First goal down, many more to come Yannick Bright is playing the best soccer of his career. Not only has he helped elevate De Paul in their partnership, but he has also managed a game-high 14 defensive contributions, while helping Silvetti and Allen in attack.

is playing the best soccer of his career. Not only has he helped elevate De Paul in their partnership, but he has also managed a game-high 14 defensive contributions, while helping Silvetti and Allen in attack. Telasco Segovia is proving to be a vital piece for the Miami setup, as he finds opportunities both out wide and, as shown on Saturday, through the middle.

The Numbers That Explain Miami’s Win

72,026 was the number of fans that flocked to Baltimore for the matchup, marking the second time in three games that Miami has played in front of over 72,000 fans this season. The first occasion was the season opener in front of over 75,000, a 3–0 loss at LAFC.

was the number of fans that flocked to Baltimore for the matchup, marking the second time in three games that Miami has played in front of over 72,000 fans this season. The first occasion was the season opener in front of over 75,000, a 3–0 loss at LAFC. 39 touches showed just how effective Silvetti can be down the wing. At such a young age, he is already making the most of the moments where he is most involved.

showed just how effective Silvetti can be down the wing. At such a young age, he is already making the most of the moments where he is most involved. 0.98 Expected Goals marked the second time in three games that Miami trailed on that stat, conceding 1.59 xG to D.C. United attacks.

Statistic D.C. United Inter Miami Possession 36% 64% Expected Goals (xG) 1.59 0.98 Total Shots 15 8 Shots on Target 3 5 Big Chances 1 2 Passing Accuracy 81% 87% Fouls Committed 16 8 Corners 8 1

