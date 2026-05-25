Lionel Messi Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date After World Cup Scare

On the day that Major League Soccer shut down for the World Cup, Argentina fans were left sweating by the sight of Lionel Messi limping down the tunnel.

Inter Miami’s talisman, who grabbed two assists in a wild 6–4 victory over the Philadelphia Union, was forced out of the game with 17 minutes remaining, grabbing at his leg and heading to the sidelines.

While nothing suggested Messi’s injury was particularly serious, it was the timing that left fans worried. Argentina get their World Cup campaign underway against Algeria on June 17 and just seven weeks separate the date of the injury and the World Cup final on July 19.

Here’s the latest on Messi’s injury scare.

What Injury Does Lionel Messi Have?

Messi left the game midway through the second half. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Messi was seen grabbing at the back of his thigh before his substitution. In the absence of any official confirmation, the signs would suggest the 38-year-old has a problem with his hamstring.

At the time of Messi’s exit, the two teams were tied at 4–4, so the sight of the team’s superstar forward heading to the bench when they still needed a goal led to obvious concerns about the severity of the injury.

Tests will be performed soon but, in the meantime, the well-connected Gastón Edul was first to report that Messi’s withdrawal was more of a precaution, rather than a response to an injury blow. Crucially, the post states Messi “has no muscle injury.”

Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos was equally keen to calm the tensions.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued,” Hoyos told the media. “Yes, it was fatigue.

“He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk.”

Will Lionel Messi Play at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina faces a nervous wait. | Pablo Elias/NurPhoto/Getty Images

We’re still awaiting confirmation of Argentina’s final World Cup roster, and we have not even had formal confirmation from Messi that he will actually go to this tournament, having previously insisted he would wait and see how his body feels before making a final decision.

That being said, all the signs suggest Messi will make Argentina’s final roster, and his decision to exit the Philadelphia game to preserve his fitness would point to a desire to remain healthy for this summer’s tournament.

The focus then turns to whether Messi will be fit enough to play. Hamstring injuries can vary wildly in terms of recovery timelines, which are dictated by the severity of the issue itself. A minor sprain can heal in a couple of days and a major tear can take the best part of six months.

It would appear as though Messi is right at the bottom end of that spectrum, with his hamstring soreness unlikely to require much time on the sidelines.

That will come as good news for fans as they await Messi’s appearance at the World Cup this summer. Argentina has just over three weeks to prepare for its first game and, as it stands, there are no reasons to believe Messi will not be fit enough to feature.

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