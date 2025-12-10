Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Learn 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Possible Opponents
Inter Miami learned that they will face the winner of the two-legged tie between Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 at Tuesday’s draw.
Lionel Messi led the Herons to domestic glory last weekend with a 3–1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps to claim the club’s first-ever MLS Cup. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had already won the 2023 Leagues Cup title on his seventh appearance for Inter Miami, but the most prestigious prize on the continent has continued to elude him.
Ironically enough, it was Vancouver who ended Miami’s ambitions of winning the 2025 Champions Cup with a 5–1 aggregate semifinal victory in April. Messi’s first taste of the competition in 2024 was ended at the quarterfinal stage by Mexican outfit Monterrey.
Now the Argentine skipper knows that he and his teammates will be up either a very familiar foe or a completely new proposition. Miami faced Nashville five times in 2025 alone, collecting four wins along the way, including the all-important decider in the first round of MLS Cup.
Miami, by contrast, have never come up against Canadian Premier League outfit Atlético Ottawa before. The capital club are even younger than Inter Miami, formed in 2020 as an offshoot of La Liga club Atlético Madrid. That is an opponent Messi has faced on several occasions, racking up 32 goals in 43 games with Los Rojiblancos. Should the Canadian iteration of Atlético pull off a shock and eliminate Nashville in round one, Miami will be hoping Messi can translate that prolific form.
Why Are Inter Miami Not Playing Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?
Miami had already qualified for next year’s Champions Cup by virtue of their impressive regular MLS season campaign, boasting the third best overall record across the division. However, as MLS Cup winners, they were also treated to the luxury of skipping round one and moving straight to the round of 16.
The Herons are not alone in receiving a bye. Seattle Sounders were given the same special dispensation after defeating Miami to win this year’s Leagues Cup final. Jamaica’s Caribbean Cup champions Mount Pleasant and Central American Cup victors Alajuelense also jumped to the last 16.
Domestic champions in Mexico are also given the same distinction. However, the 2024–25 Liga MX campaign was split in two, with an Apertura and Clausura winner. Toluca claimed the latter and as they boasted a better points-per-game record than Apertura champions Club América, it was they who will be in the round of 16.
When Is Inter Miami’s First Concacaf Champions Cup Game?
Thanks to their status as MLS Cup winners, Miami can watch round one unfold in February from afar. Naturally, close attention will be played to the clash between Nashville and Atlético Ottawa.
Messi and co. will get the chance to belatedly become involved in the continental action in Spring, with the first leg of their last-16 tie set to take place at some point between March 10–12, 2026. The decisive second leg will be the following week, March 17–19, 2026.
The 2026 MLS season is set to start for Miami against Son Heung-min’s LAFC on the evening of Feb. 21, 2026.
The home leg of Miami’s last-16 tie will be intriguing. The club won’t play their first league game at their new Miami Freedom Park home until April but are set to break it in with the Champions Cup tie in the month prior.