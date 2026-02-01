Lionel Messi Creates Magical Moment With Soccer Legend Ahead of Inter Miami Win

A World Cup legend in his own right, Lionel Messi crossed paths with another soccer icon on Saturday, kicking a ball around with Colombia’s René Higuita ahead of Inter Miami’s second preseason match.

Higuita, a former Colombian goalkeeper, etched himself in soccer lore when he made a scorpion kick save for his national team in a 1995 friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium. That moment helped define his highlight reel in a career that saw him revolutionize the position, scoring over 40 goals with a flair for showmanship.

While Messi’s exceptional moments may not come in the same way as a goalkeeper like Higuita’s, the two share the status of being legendary players from South America and vibrant talents that the international game won’t soon forget.

The quick exchange and passes between the two, where Higuita even broke out the scorpion kick, came ahead of Miami’s second preseason match ahead of the 2026 season, as they beat Colombian giants Atlético Nacional 2–1 in front of a packed crowd in Medellín.

"It was really great to meet the best in football history,” Higuita said. “He’s an alien."

How Messi Fared in Second Match of 2026

Lionel Messi created the chance for Luis Suárez's goal on Saturday. | Jaime SALDARRIAGA/AFP/Getty Images

After struggling to produce standout moments in his first match of 2026, a 3–0 preseason loss to Peru’s Alianza Lima, Messi was more influential in the win over Nacional. His long shot from the top of the box in the 55th minute ricocheted off the post before longtime teammate Luis Suárez finished, losing his balance and falling over, to tie the match at 1–1.

Nacional had opened the scoring in the 26th minute before the former Barcelona stars linked up for the tying goal, all setting the stage for an Elkin Rivero own goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, handing the 2–1 victory to Inter Miami.

Messi finished his 85 minutes with three shots, 55 touches and 18 passes into the final third, in a match that saw him slow the game down in possession for a Miami side clearly hampered by preseason fitness levels and the altitude.

“A tough match,” manager Javier Mascherano said postgame. “We knew it would be difficult because of the opponent’s quality and the 1,500 meters of altitude—something we’re not used to.”

Outside of Messi’s performance, the game also saw the unofficial debut of new Designated Player striker, Germán Berterame, who had not yet trained with the club but helped create two chances after entering the game in the 59th minute.

Miami will now play two more preseason matches, wrapping up their three-match South American tour against Ecuador’s Barcelona SC on Feb. 7, before taking on another Ecuadorian side, Independiente del Valle, in Messi’s first-ever match in Puerto Rico on Feb. 13.

The Herons open the competitive MLS regular season on Feb. 21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a clash against LAFC, featuring Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga.

