Inter Miami Confirm Signing of Second-Most Expensive Transfer Ahead of 2026 Season

Inter Miami have been one of the most aggressive clubs in MLS since joining the league in 2020, and the recent addition of Mexican striker Germán Berterame continues that tradition, bolstering the roster for the 2026 MLS season.

Berterame, 27, arrives with the Herons for a reported $15 million transfer fee and is signed through the 2028–29 season, with an option for 2029–30. With the lofty fee paid to Liga MX giants Monterrey, Berterame becomes the second-most-expensive incoming transfer in Inter Miami’s history.

As the club’s latest Designated Player signing, he joins Rodrigo De Paul and two-time defending MLS MVP Lionel Messi with that status. The three players will hope to lead the club to back-to-back MLS Cup titles.

Who Is Germán Berterame? Why Inter Miami Signed Him

Germán Berterame has had an outstanding goalscoring record with Monterrey. | Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

It’s evident that Berterame will be the starting option alongside Messi up top, offering a physical presence that Miami has never had at the peak of their attack. Standing at a towering 5’8”, with a finishing touch and immense strength, the Argentine-Mexican instantly changes the way Miami will attack centrally.

Berterame will likely operate as an aerial threat, but will be key to taking pressure off Messi in attacking midfield. At the same time, newly signed Targeted Allocation Money winger and 2025 MLS Cup playoffs hero, Tadeo Allende will have more opportunities to exploit space with his explosive speed.

Germán Berterame - Stats Snapshot

Age: 27 (Nov. 13, 1998)

27 (Nov. 13, 1998) Nationality: Mexico, Argentina

Mexico, Argentina Previous Club: Monterrey

Monterrey Appearances: 152

152 Goals: 68

68 Assists: 15

While he will change the way Miami attacks, the target for his signing is clear. Not only does the club want another star above their badge for a second MLS Cup, but they are also seeking a first Concacaf Champions Cup title, a competition in which they previously were eliminated by Monterrey in 2024.

“First of all, Germán Berterame is a great player,” co-owner Jorge Mas said after reports of the initial offer emerged. “We had a chance to face him in the Concacaf Champions Cup the year before last. He is a great player, and we aspire to have a great roster.”

How Berterame Stacks Up To Past Miami, MLS Fees

Javier Mascherano is spearheading a new era in Miami. | Elsa/Getty Images

Trailing only De Paul for incoming fees, Berterame’s addition to Inter Miami comes as one of the most significant in club history. Yet, he is far from the biggest name to ever sign with the club, with that of course belonging to Messi, who joined on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in 2023.

In MLS history, Berterame's fee ranks as the seventh-highest, behind Atlanta United’s 2019 acquisition of Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez and ahead of another Atlanta marquee signing, Ezequiel Barco, who was signed as a Young Designated Player.

LAFC’s 2025 acquisition of Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur for $26.2 million remains the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history.

Inter Miami’s Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers

Rodrigo De Paul helped Inter Miami claim their first MLS Cup. | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Player Previous Club Fee Rodrigo De Paul Atlético Madrid $17 million Germán Berterame CF Monterrey $15 million Rodolfo Pizzaro CF Monterrey $12 million Matías Pellegrini Estudiantes de La Plata $9 million Federico Redondo Argentinos Juniors $8 million Tomas Avilés Racing Club $7 million Julián Carranza Atlético Banfield $6 million Tadeo Allende Celta Vigo $5.8 million Facundo Farías CA Colón $5.5 million Mateo Silvetti Newell's Old Boys $4 million

