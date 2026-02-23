Lionel Messi Learns Outcome of MLS Investigation Into Referee Conflict

Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after MLS opened an investigation into his postmatch confrontation with the referees who oversaw Saturday night’s season opener against LAFC.

Messi endured a frustrating evening at a packed Los Angeles Coliseum. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was restricted to limited snatched sights of goal while his Miami teammates failed to withstand LAFC’s jet-heeled attack. In a bitter twist for the Herons, Denis Bouanga was directly responsible for two of the hosts’ goals in a 3–0 win a matter of weeks after reportedly rejecting an approach from Miami.

Germán Berterame, who was signed in place of Bouanga, saw his one effort on target well saved by Hugo Lloris.

In the aftermath of the opening fixture, footage soon emerged showing Messi in heated dialogue with officials in the bowels of the stadium. Miami’s skipper was then pictured following the neon-clad referees through an open door despite Luis Suárez’s best attempts to hold his teammate back.

Allegations swiftly surfaced claiming that Messi had attained unauthorized access to the referees’ locker room, which is a violation of league policy. MLS reviewed the available evidence and deemed that the face of the division had not broken any rules.

Professional Referee Organization director of communications, Chris Rivett, told ESPN that the door Messi steamed through did not lead to the locker room. “After speaking with match officials, we can confirm he did not enter the premises,” Rivett confirmed.

There will be no followup from the MLS Disciplinary Committee and Messi should be in position to take on Orlando City next Sunday night at the Inter&Co Stadium.

Messi Frustrations Spell Out Wider Issues for Inter Miami

The 2026 MLS season opener will quickly be forgotten by Miami. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“The feeling I get is that this was a result that’s a bit deceiving,” Miami coach Javier Mascherano insisted. Not many would agree. LAFC racked up a swollen xG of 3.26 compared to Miami’s 0.85 in Saturday’s 3–0 win, amassing twice as many shots on target as their visitors (six to three) while carving open a staggering six Opta-defined “big chances.”

If Mascherano had the gall to argue with the outcome, the method for LAFC’s success was obvious. “Clearly LAFC has made the difference when it came to attacks in transition.”

Bouanga was denied by winter recruit Dayne St. Clair from close range at the end of a swift break forward spearheaded by Son Heung-min after just six minutes. Bouanga would belatedly get his goal in transition in the second half, although there were ample opportunities for more strikes via these yawning avenues.

LAFC are experts at spearing through a disorganized defensive unit after the ball changes hands—no MLS team scored more regular season goals from direct attacks than the west coast outfit last year. Yet, this is no new issue for Inter Miami. The Herons conceded 50 shots from fast breaks in 2025, a tally only two of the 30 sides across both conferences could top. As this issue reared its ugly head again, no wonder Messi was annoyed.

That porous tendency of last year came when they had the cerebral presence of Sergio Busquets gliding across midfield. Messi’s former Barcelona teammate has since retired along with Jordi Alba and their absences were keenly felt in a contest which exposed the unsettled nature of Miami’s preseason preparations.

“We don’t go crazy when we win,” Mascherano warned, “and we don’t make it a tragedy when we lose.” Perhaps his captain should heed that advice next time he makes a beeline for the referees.

