Lionel Messi Smashes MLS Record in Latest Inter Miami Win

Lionel Messi has once again rewritten history, further establishing himself as the greatest player of all time.

In Inter Miami’s 4–2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday, the star midfielder scored one goal and added two assists, earning Player of the Match honors, and more significantly, breaking Sebastian Giovinco’s record by becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions, doing so in 64 matches—31 fewer than Giovinco needed (95 matches).

Messi left BMO Field with 59 goals and 41 assists, accrued since he joined the South Florida side in 2023.

One of one. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GF7Y8P9o8t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 9, 2026

Since debuting in MLS, Messi has taken the league by storm, despite entering the twilight of his career. The 38-year-old is the only player to have won MLS MVP two seasons in a row (2024 and 2025).

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also set the record for most goal contributions in a single season—including regular and postseason matches—with 62 contributions in 2024–2025, surpassing LAFC’s Carlos Vela’s record of 52 set in 2019. Messi also has the record for the most goal contributions in a single postseason with 15 last winter: six goals and nine assists, a feat he achieved en route to the Herons’ first MLS Cup win.

Messi also holds the record for the most assists in a single MLS game: five against New York Red Bulls in May 2024, the same match in which he scored a goal to secure the most goal contributions in a single game as well (six). Inter Miami won the historic match 6–2.

The former FC Barcelona legend now has 907 total career goals, becoming only the second player ever to hit the 900 career mark when he scored againt Nashville SC in Concacaf Champions Cup play back in March. Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to hit the 900 mark, doing so in 2024, and is well on his way to 1,000.

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