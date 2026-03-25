Lionel Messi Snubbed by Barcelona President in Ongoing Feud

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has attracted the anger of a number of fans by snubbing Lionel Messi when naming the greatest player in history.

Laporta instead handed that honor to Dutch icon Johan Cruyff, who enjoyed five glittering years with Barcelona between 1973 and 1978 before returning as a successful manager 10 years later, winning numerous trophies and ushering in a brand of soccer that is still rooted in the club’s identity to this day.

“To me, Cruyff is the best player in football history,” Laporta told TV3 in an emotional tribute to the Dutchman on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Nobody can dispute Cruyff’s legacy to the game. A magician during his playing days and a genius on the sidelines, few people have influenced modern soccer quite like Cruyff, the inspiration to Pep Guardiola and the foundation for each of the Manchester City manager’s increasingly numerous disciples.

However, many have interpreted Laporta’s words as an attack on Messi, with whom he shares a famously frosty relationship.

Laporta Challenged to Rebuild Messi Bond

Messi’s return to Barcelona could hinge on his relationship with Laporta. | JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Laporta had just started his second spell as Barcelona president in 2021 when he was faced with the unenviable prospect of navigating the challenges of finalizing a contract extension for Messi.

Financial obstacles ultimately got in the way, and a tearful Messi was left legally unable to renew his contract. He took his talents to Paris Saint-Germain but reportedly left with a feeling of resentment towards Laporta, who is said to have repeatedly assured him of an extension before allowing Messi to leave.

Laporta continued to discuss Messi in the years following his departure, much to the Argentine’s frustrations, and it appears as though tensions grew further during negotiations over a potential return in 2023.

The president continues to insist that it was Messi who declined a reunion in 2023, citing a desire for a quieter life with Inter Miami, but several big figures involved with Barcelona have suggested otherwise. Xavi, manager at the time, claims it was Laporta who withdrew the offer amid concerns over Messi’s influence at Camp Nou.

More recently, we saw Messi sneak into Camp Nou at night to observe the progress of its renovations, failing to inform Laporta of his plans.

Because of their frosty relationship, Barcelona’s dream to hold a public tribute to Messi has made little progress. Laporta wants a big event and the construction of a statue and has even opened the door to a return in a professional capacity behind the scenes.

“Leo will be linked to Barcelona in whatever way he wants to be,” Laporta pledged.

Just how Messi wants to be involved remains to be seen, but it is believed his relationship with Laporta will need rebuilding before any real progress can be made.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC