Will Lionel Messi Start in Inter Miami’s Pivotal Clash vs. Nashville SC?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have a massive battle on Saturday, as they visit the Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC, with a chance to overtake the top spot in the MLS and Eastern Conference standings with a victory.

While the match is Miami’s most significant of the season thus far and comes in a budding rivalry between two sides that have met 21 times since the 2020 MLS campaign, there are no assurances that Messi starts the contest.

The 38-year-old has had a challenging week, with the death of his father, Jorge Messi and traveling back to Argentina on short notice for the funeral. He missed Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against CF Monterrey last Saturday and didn’t start when he made a shocking return to the matchday squad on Wednesday against Club León.

While he wasn’t in the starting lineup against León, he entered at halftime to a massive roar from the crowd and gave an energetic effort, taking five shots, despite his side’s 3–2 loss, which eliminated them from the tournament.

Will Lionel Messi Start vs. Nashville SC?

Messi recently met Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

For Nashville on Saturday, it remains unclear whether Messi will be back in the starting lineup or if he may be a bench option for the team’s first league game back after the brief Leagues Cup foray.

In the 12 times Messi has played against Nashville, he’s been dominant, scoring 16 goals and four assists, despite being unable to lead his side to victory over two legs in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals earlier this season.

Nashville, however, has one of the league’s best attacks with 35 goals scored and has given up the fewest goals in MLS with just 14, while also losing just once in the last 12 games.

“This is a very important game between two teams who are battling for the same objectives,” Inter Miami interim manager Guillermo Hoyos said Friday. “I think it will be a vibrant game, like all the games we have played against them in different places. We expect a positive result.”

Messi’s Trophy Chase

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami’s squad last Wednesday. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The opportunity is dwindling for Messi to continue his streak of winning trophies in every season, and Miami's loss to Nashville could put a third trophy chance in 2026 out of reach.

If the Herons aren’t able to claim the Supporters’ Shield as the regular season’s best team, only the Super Cup-style Campeones Cup against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul and defending the MLS Cup title remain possible this season.

In 21 of 22 of Messi’s previous professional seasons, his team has won at least one trophy. In 14 of those 21 seasons, the team has won two or more. So far, Miami has fallen short of the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup this year, but the Supporters’ Shield stands as a clear chance to add to Messi’s record-breaking trophy haul.