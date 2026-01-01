Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: Full Breakdown of 2025 Stats
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s career-long rivalry is winding down and 2025 could well prove one of the final years in which they both grace the soccer field.
While the intensity of their on-pitch conflict has diminished since their European departures, passionate legions of followers still fight furiously on the social media battleground to declare the true GOAT.
Despite their advanced age, Messi and Ronaldo still enjoyed fruitful years with Inter Miami and Al Nassr respectively, as well as with their national teams. They refuse to allow Father Time to limit their impact.
Here is how the legendary forwards compared in 2025.
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: Club Goals & Assists in 2025
With the Major League Soccer campaign played across a calendar year and the Saudi Pro League season staged across two separate years, Messi naturally played more matches than Ronaldo in 2025. The Argentine turned out 49 times for the Herons across all competitions, while his adversary racked up just 37 appearances for Al Nassr in total.
Messi scored more as a result, netting an astonishing 43 in North America, while Ronaldo recorded an equally impressive 33. They both almost average a goal per game for their respective clubs, which is somewhat unsurprising given the quality they possess in less competitive leagues than the elite divisions in Europe.
However, there can be no comparison when it comes to their creativity. Messi laid on 25 assists for Inter Miami, approximately one every two games, while Ronaldo managed just four across the entirety of 2025. It’s fair to say that the Portuguese superstar isn’t expected to do much more than score at Al Nassr.
Messi’s goal contribution rate is far more eye-catching as a result, with the 38-year-old providing a goal or assist every 61 minutes spent on the pitch with the Herons. For Ronaldo, it’s one per 86 minutes—still an incredible return.
Statistic
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Appearances
49
37
Goals
43
33
Assists
25
4
Minutes per Goal Contribution
61
86
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: International Goals & Assists in 2025
No major international tournaments in 2025 means matches have been relatively few and far between for Messi and Ronaldo. The former has made just five appearances for Argentina after missing the March international break and games in both September and October.
Despite his limited involvement for La Albiceleste, Messi still managed six goal contributions in those five outings—albeit four of those came in international friendlies with minnows Puerto Rico and Angola. His only competitive goals came when he bagged a brace against Venezuela in 2026 World Cup qualifying.
Ronaldo turned out more regularly for Portugal, making nine appearances in 2025, and the forward proved he can still provide for his country despite lingering questions over his usefulness to Roberto Martínez. International football’s greatest ever goalscorer added another eight to his tally across the year, five of which came in World Cup qualifying.
Ronaldo also scored three times in Portugal’s successful UEFA Nations League campaign, bagging in the quarterfinal, semifinal and showpiece event, although he did receive a first ever international red card for lashing out in Portugal’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland in November.
Statistic
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Appearances
5
9
Goals
3
8
Assists
3
0
Minutes per Goal Contribution
63
91
Trophies Won by Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025
Now no longer turning out for Europe’s behemoths, silverware has been harder to come by for Messi and Ronaldo in recent times. Each won just a single trophy in 2025, Messi triumphing at club level and Ronaldo on the international stage.
The ex-Real Madrid striker clinched the first title of the year by guiding Portugal to the 2024–25 Nations League crown, scoring the crucial equalizer which sent the final with Spain to extra time and then penalties. Ronaldo was withdrawn before the spot kicks but his teammates helped him secure a third international trophy.
There was no silverware on offer for Argentina in 2025 having already claimed the Copa América title in 2024, but Messi was able to add to his cabinet with Inter Miami. The former Barcelona star was the catalyst for the club’s MLS Cup victory, providing an extraordinary 58 goals and assists in just 34 matches in the competition.
Statistic
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Club Trophies
1 (MLS Cup)
0
International Trophies
0
1 (UEFA Nations League)