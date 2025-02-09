Lionel Messi Was All Smiles While Arriving at Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX
There are quite a few Hollywood celebrities in the stands for Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, but this high-profile arrival has them all beat.
Inter Miami star and Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi—the second-most followed person on Instagram and one of the greatest athletes of all time—pulled up for the big game, and he looked all smiles while doing so.
Check out that entrance below:
USA TODAY Sports had reported on Tuesday that Messi wanted to attend the Super Bowl, but wasn't sure if he'd be able to make it due to an Inter Miami preseason game in Honduras on Saturday night. Well, it looks like he got it done—and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely be quite excited to know the World Cup champion is watching.
“(Messi is) the GOAT of his profession. To have someone like that at the game would be awesome," Mahomes told reporters earlier this week, asked about a Messi appearance. "I get to showcase who I am and what talent that I have. I got to watch him when he played in Kansas City I think it was last year, or maybe a couple of years ago."
As for who Messi is rooting for, the fact that his kids are wearing Chiefs apparel is probably answer enough.