Lisandro Martinez Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Man Utd Star

Manchester United supporters have suffered enough with Lisandro Martínez on the injury front, and plenty feared the worst when Argentina’s left-footed center back was forced off in the first half of the World Cup final.

Martínez was instrumental in helping the holder return to the final, but he was rendered powerless to stopping Spain dethroning his nation in New Jersey. Ferran Torres struck the game‘s only goal in extra time after Argentina was reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernández received his second yellow card before the extended period.

Martínez and centerback partner Cristian Romero both succumbed to injuries, having expertly resisted Spanish pressure for the majority of the time they spent on the pitch.

While the final ended on a sour note for Argentina, Martínez was later named in FIFA’s Dream XI, recognizing his stellar individual campaign.

However, his withdrawal from the tournament’s showpiece event raised concerns back in Manchester.

What Injury Does Lisandro Martinez Have?

Martínez should be fit for the start of the season. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

Martínez is seemingly dealing with a thigh issue, which at least differs from the setbacks that have plagued his Man Utd career to date.

The center back has missed substantial periods due to foot, knee and calf injuries since joining the Red Devils. Martínez’s first campaign at Old Trafford was cut short by a fractured metatarsal while various ailments forced him to sit out 41 games during the 2023–24 campaign. The 28-year-old missed more than nine months of 2025 with a torn ACL, leading to contemplations of early retirement.

Muscular issues have hampered Martínez’s post-ACL recovery, which was always to be expected, but this latest hamstring issue doesn’t appear to be too serious.

When Will Lisandro Martinez Be Fit Again for Man Utd?

Lisandro Martínez had been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Martínez’s injury sustained in the World Cup final isn’t believed to be a major issue. Manchester United are relaxed, and Andy Mitten understands that the club is optimistic Martínez will be fit in time for the opening weekend of the 2026–27 Premier League season. The Red Devils visit the newly promoted Hull City on Aug. 22.

The club hasn’t yet made a defensive addition in the summer transfer window, with Michael Carrick poised to trust what he already has at his disposal. He’ll also hope to have Matthijs de Ligt available soon, although the Dutchman still has some way to go before he’s back to full fitness.

Martinez Not Man Utd’s Only Injury Concern

De Ligt won’t be back until the autumn. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Remarkably, almost a year would’ve passed by the time De Ligt is expected to recover from his “complicated” back injury.

The Dutchman last appeared for Man Utd in a 2–1 win over Crystal Palace on Nov. 30, 2025, when Ruben Amorim was still at the helm.

There have been few concrete updates on De Ligt‘s fitness amid his lengthy absence, with the defender so far missing Carrick’s entire tenure. In May, United said De Ligt had undergone a “corrective procedure” that would keep him out for the summer and hopefully allow him to return at the start of the 2026–27 season.

Mitten notes that his recovery has been delayed further, with a return in the autumn now the target.

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