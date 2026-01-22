Liverpool’s 10 Biggest January Signings Ever

Liverpool are not always busy in the winter market but they have a mightily impressive record of striking gold in the January window.

There is often a reluctance to spend the pennies midway through a season, somewhat understandably given the added complications of January deals, but Liverpool are one of the clubs with the shiniest record when it comes to winter recruits.

Some of the club’s most transformative signings of the Premier League era have arrived for sizeable fees halfway through the campaign, although even the Reds haven’t been immune to the occasional misfire.

Here are the 10 most expensive Liverpool signings during the January window.

10. Martin Škrtel (£6.5 million)

A fearsome centre back. | AMA/Corbis/Getty Images.

One glance at Martin Škrtel tells you everything you need to know about his play style. The Slovakian centre back’s clean-shaven head and tattoo-adorned arms made strikers immediately aware of his approach, with the tough-tackling bruiser quickly endearing himself to the Anfield faithful.



Arriving for just £6.5 million from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2008, there were never any question marks over Škrtel’s commitment. He loved to fly into challenges and thrived on physical duels with towering centre forwards, although the nippier attacker was capable of outsmarting him.



Eight years and 320 Liverpool appearances tells the tale of a beloved defender who lacked the glamour of a modern day centre back, but none of the fight. He was a handy goalscorer, too, with a particularly prolific 2013–14 campaign which saw him score seven Premier League goals.

9. Takumi Minamino (£7.25 million)

Takumi Minamino found life tough at Liverpool. | NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Takumi Minamino offered Liverpool a glimpse of his talents first-hand. The Japan international scored and assisted during Red Bull Salzburg’s chaotic 4–3 defeat at Anfield in October 2019 and just two months later he was a Liverpool player.



However, the attacking midfield never really fitted on Merseyside. With no distinct role for him in Jürgen Klopp’s all-action system, he was often shunted out wide or into a false nine position, seldom able to make good on his sizeable ability and potential.



Minamino made just 55 appearances for Liverpool but was still an efficient goalscorer, netting 14 times for the Reds en route to winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup. His strikes were particularly important in the latter during the 2021–22 campaign, with four goals helping Klopp’s men to the trophy.

8. Philippe Coutinho (£8.5 million)

Philippe Coutinho earned Liverpool some serious profit. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Profits don’t come much bigger than Philippe Coutinho. Signed for a mere £8.5 million as a Brazilian wonderkid from Inter, the attacking midfielder eventually earned Liverpool an almighty £142 million that allowed for reinvestment that would help the Reds resurface as one of Europe’s powerhouses.



Of course, Coutinho’s sale was not his only highlight in a Liverpool shirt—far from it. The playmaker developed into one of the world’s leading performers at Anfield, hence Barcelona’s intense desire to prise him from the Reds, and he was renowned for his trickery, technical class and long-range stunners.



There have been few better Liverpool players during the modern era. The diminutive magician was a master at manipulating the ball and proved an inspired signing in 2013—an era in which the Reds were nowhere near as reliable in the market as they are today.

7. Emile Heskey (£11 million)

Emile Heskey played over 200 games for Liverpool. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Emile Heskey was long Liverpool’s most expensive winter signing. The striker joined the club back in 2000 following an impressive stint with boyhood side Leicester City, the Reds parting with a club-record £11 million for his services.



While Heskey’s four-and-a-half year spell on Merseyside certainly wasn’t an outright failure, the powerful centre forward often flattered to deceive. In 223 appearances he managed just 60 goals and therein lies the problem: Heskey just wasn’t clinical enough. Solid numbers were the best he could muster.



Heskey did play his part in Liverpool’s treble win in 2000–01, however, scoring 22 goals in all competitions as the Reds won the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup. But that was as good as things would get for the England international.

6. Daniel Sturridge (£12 million)

Daniel Sturridge's iconic celebration was a regular sight at Anfield. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Signed alongside Coutinho in January 2013, Daniel Sturridge proved another sharp bargain for the Reds. Having struggled for consistent starts at Chelsea, the striker made the move to Anfield for £12 million and quickly set about silencing his doubters.



11 goals in his first half-season with Liverpool ensured his stock rose and his magical left boot continued to provide the following term as the Reds narrowly missed out on the title. Forming a fantastic relationship with Luis Suárez and Raheem Sterling, he managed 22 Premier League goals as he doubled his best-ever tally for a league season.



Unfortunately for Sturridge, injuries hampered his continued progress and limited his impact under Brendan Rodgers and then Klopp. However, when fit, he would regularly show off his iconic goal celebration in front of the adoring Kop.

5. Luis Suárez (£22.7 million)

An all-time Liverpool great. | Getty/Alex Livesey

Luis Suárez is not only one of Liverpool’s best January additions, he’s one of the club’s best ever players. The Uruguayan had shown plenty of promise with Ajax but he upped his levels significantly once arriving in the Premier League, morphing into a bona fide superstar.



The striker’s on-field behaviour rightly drew criticism but there can be no denying his talent. Suárez equalled a then Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season with 31 strikes in 2013–14, many of which bordered on the logic-defying.



Not only an elite goalscorer, Suárez was a world-class facilitator and finished his Liverpool career with an extraordinary 114 goal contributions in 133 outings. He conjured up sorcery that seemed impossible for mere mortals, boasting an exceptional highlights reel in a red shirt.

4. Andy Carroll (£35 million)

A disastrous addition. | Getty/Scott Heavey

Unveiled alongside Suárez at Anfield, Andy Carroll’s Liverpool career could hardly contrast the Uruguayan’s more. Signed as a replacement for Fernando Torres, the Reds splashed £35 million in a panic on the gigantic Geordie and saw remarkably little return on their investment.



Having enjoyed an impressive first half of the 2010–11 season with Newcastle United, Carroll made the step up and quickly found himself out of his depth. Simply lacking the technical quality required to operate for one of England’s biggest clubs, especially when compared to Suárez, the forward floundered on Merseyside.



Carroll managed just 11 goals in 44 outings for Liverpool before being sold to West Ham United, although he did score an FA Cup semi-final winner against Everton and in the subsequent final defeat to Chelsea, as well as producing a fantastic brace against Manchester City in the league. The only highlights of a miserable stint.

3. Cody Gakpo (£35 million)

Cody Gakpo has been hit-and-miss at Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The jury remains out on Cody Gakpo. Liverpool splashed £35 million on the Dutchman in January 2023 and he continues to be a regular for the club having operated as both a left winger and central striker during his time on Merseyside—and occasionally even as a midfielder under Klopp.



Gakpo has been a reliable goal-getter for the Reds ever since his move from PSV Eindhoven, following up a seven-goal haul in his first half-season with 16 and 18-goal returns in 2023–24 and 2024–25 respectively.



However, there remain question marks over Gakpo’s ability to up his levels and develop into a world-class wide player. The Netherlands international has some way to go to match his left-wing predecessors at Anfield.

2. Luis Díaz (£37 million)

Luis Díaz was a constant bundle of energy at Liverpool. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Luis Díaz was an example of Liverpool opportunism in the winter market. Having learned of Tottenham Hotspur’s deal to sign the Colombian, the Reds swooped in to hijack the transfer and swiftly sealed an initial £37 million deal excluding add-ons. The former Porto star took little time adapting to English football.



Díaz sparkled from the off with his tenacity, speed and bravery in possession, arriving midway through the 2021–22 season to help propel Liverpool to the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League finals—only the latter ending in defeat. His impact was swift.



A devastating injury halted his progress the following season but he was back to his best in 2023–24 as he scored 13 times for the Reds, bettering that tally with a 17-goal haul the following season as Liverpool won the Premier League title for a second time. An incredible way to bow out before his £65.5 million move to Bayern Munich.

1. Virgil van Dijk (£75 million)

One of Liverpool’s most transformative signings ever. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP/Getty Images

Arguably the greatest winter signing in Premier League history, Virgil van Dijk’s £75 million transfer from Southampton in 2018 was worth every penny. Liverpool had to wait for the Dutchman, who later became captain, and were rewarded for that patience in some style.



The imperious centre back had an utterly transformative impact on Liverpool under Klopp as he quickly blossomed into the world’s best defender. He’s been arguably the most important member of their squad since his arrival and has guided the club to immense success, including the Champions League title, two Premier League triumphs and a smattering of cups.



Boasting unparalleled composure, immense athleticism and exceptional technical ability, Van Dijk has rarely had to escape second gear to thwart attackers across Europe during his Anfield stint. He’s staked a strong claim to be considered Liverpool’s best ever defender.

