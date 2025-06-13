Report: Liverpool Set Asking Price for Jarell Quansah Amid Transfer Interest
Liverpool will demand more than £40 million ($54.2 million) for Jarell Quansah this summer amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 22-year-old enjoyed an exceptional breakout season in 2023–24 but was less effective under Arne Slot last season. After being replaced at half-time by Ibrahima Konaté in the opening game of the term at Ipswich Town, he struggled to earn consistent or meaningful minutes for the Reds.
Despite a drop in standards for the young defender in 2024–25, The Athletic report that Leverkusen, who are now managed by former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, have added Quansah’s name to their wishlist following Jonathan Tah’s move to Bayern Munich.
Leverkusen would be required to splash over €47.1 million on the Liverpool academy graduate and any deal would “separate” from Florian Wirtz’s imminent move to Anfield. If they are to sign Quansah, the German side will need to cough up a record transfer fee.
The report insists Liverpool “have not been looking to sell this summer” but that Leverkusen’s interest could “force them into a rethink”.
Leverkusen are not the first side to chase the England Under-21 international, who was a concrete target for Newcastle United last summer. At that time, the Reds were quick to reject the advances of the Tyneside club.
Liverpool are building a strong relationship with Die Werkself in the transfer market having already signed Jeremie Frimpong from them earlier this summer. An agreement has now finally been reached for Wirtz, too, with the Reds smashing their transfer record to acquire the attacking midfielder.
Slot would be forced to replace Quansah should the starlet depart, with Virgil Van Dijk, Konaté and Joe Gomez Liverpool’s only other senior options at centre-back.