Liverpool Fear Alexander Isak Has Suffered ‘Significant’ Injury
Liverpool officials are concerned striker Alexander Isak may have broken his leg in the challenge which forced him off against Tottenham Hotspur, a report has revealed.
Isak fired home in the Reds’ 2–1 triumph on Saturday but was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Micky van de Ven as the Dutchman attempted to block the shot. Isak was unable to celebrate his goal, instead requiring treatment before limping from the field with help from the club’s physios.
Manager Arne Slot admitted he was concerned about Isak’s injury in the immediate aftermath, while teammates Alisson and Florian Wirtz did their best to remain hopeful. Unfortunately, it seems as though the boss may be about to be proven right.
Fears of a possible anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury are fading but, as reported by The Athletic, the current sentiment is that Isak may have actually broken his leg in the challenge with Van de Ven.
The final verdict will only be revealed by further scans but Liverpool are already braced for a “significant” injury which could keep Isak out of action for the foreseeable future.
How Long Could Alexander Isak Be Out Injured?
This is the question on the lips of Liverpool fans everywhere.
Clearly, this will all depend on the severity of Isak’s injury. A sprain could require around a month on the sidelines, while an ACL injury could go as long as nine months to a year. Ultimately, this could land somewhere in the middle.
If the tests do show a broken leg for Isak, the expectancy is that he will need at least two months to recover, ruling him out of action until the start of March at the very earliest.
Liverpool have no fewer than 14 games on the schedule before March arrives, beginning with Saturday’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Coincidentally, Wolves could be the opponent on Isak’s return on March 4 if two months proves to be accurate.
In between those two visits from the West Midlands outfit, Isak appears destined to miss some big fixtures. A trip to Arsenal is on the schedule for Jan. 8, with an away trip to Marseille in the Champions League 13 days later on Jan. 21.
Liverpool end January with a visit from Isak’s former employers, Newcastle United. The Swede did not play when the two sides faced off earlier this season after making the switch to Anfield and is almost certain to miss the return fixture as well.
Manchester City visit Anfield one week later in another crunch clash, for which Liverpool will have to hope Hugo Ekitiké continues his electric goalscoring form.