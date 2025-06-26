Report: Atletico Madrid Make Andy Robertson Transfer Decision
Atlético Madrid have “dropped” their interest in Liverpool left back Andy Robertson in favour of a different target, according to a new report.
The Spanish giants were first linked with Robertson in the middle of June. Despite repeatedly stressing his desire to remain at the top level, reports claimed that the Scotland international was “keen to leave” Liverpool.
Robertson’s position in the squad has taken a significant hit following the confirmation of Milos Kerkez’s arrival. After months of speculation, the 21-year-old left back has finally sealed his move from Bournemouth to what he described as the “biggest club in England.”
Yet, those supposed aspirations of moving to La Liga have been dented by ESPN. The report claims that Atlético are in the closing stages of a deal for Atalanta fullback Matteo Ruggeri instead, after cooling their interest in Robertson.
While Liverpool’s 31-year-old serial winner is approaching the winter of his trophy-laden career, Ruggeri is very much at the other end of the scale at 22. Atalanta’s academy graduate has been a regular for the savvy Bergamo outfit, racking up more than 100 appearances for the club despite his tender years.
What this means for Robertson remains to be seen. ESPN go so far as to claim that the Scot had agreed a deal with Atlético, clearly underscoring his willingness to leave Liverpool if the offer is right.
“I’ve had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I’m incredibly proud of,” Robertson mused before the links with Atlético surfaced.
“I’m not getting any younger. I can’t change my age, but I still believe I’ve got a lot to give and that’s what I focus on.”