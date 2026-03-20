Liverpool Investigating Horror Injury After Legal Action Threatened

Liverpool have opened an investigation into the setup of the advertising boards around the Anfield pitch after a collision left Galatasaray winger Noa Lang with a gruesome hand injury.

The Reds roared into the Champions League quarterfinals with a comfortable 4–0 victory, but the game ended in ugly scenes as Lang was stretchered from the field. The young winger appeared to get his thumb jammed between the advertising boards and severed the top of his thumb. He required oxygen on the field before being sent for surgery.

After the final whistle, Liverpool officials were seen on the pitch inspecting the scene of the incident and a formal investigation has been opened, while Galatasaray are seeking compensation for Lang’s injury.

Galatasaray Exploring Legal Action Over Lang Injury

Liverpool officials looked at the scene of the incident after the game. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Just how long Lang, who is on loan from Napoli in a deal which includes an option to buy, will need on the sidelines is unclear. He underwent surgery on Thursday morning and confirmed the procedure had been a success on social media.

Given the bizarre nature of the injury and the financial impact of his absence, Galatasaray are seeking compensation and have confirmed they are speaking with lawyers about a possible case.

“After the match, we lodged a complaint with UEFA representatives regarding the matter,” club official Eray Yazgan told HTSport. “They conducted their investigation.

“UEFA will evaluate the issue. We are consulting with lawyers. We will submit our compensation claim to UEFA. We will request that our grievances regarding salaries be addressed. If our request is not met, a lawsuit may be filed. Our priority is the health of our players.”

A UEFA spokesperson responded: “UEFA has reviewed the circumstances leading to the unfortunate accident suffered by Noa Lang and will be reviewing the pitchside set up, including LED boards at all upcoming matches to identify any potential comparable risks and ask clubs to take appropriate measures if necessary.”

Lang in Good Spirits Post-Surgery

Virgil van Dijk offered some support to Lang. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Lang appeared far more relaxed on social media. “S--- happens,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself in high spirits after surgery.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insisted the Anfield setup was not responsible for Lang’s injury, insisting his international teammate’s freak accident could have happened anywhere.

“It’s nothing to do with the stadium, it’s just an accident,” Van Dijk said, having comforted the winger on the pitch before his departure on a stretcher.

“I spoke to him, hopefully he will be back on the pitch ASAP because we need him if he’s coming to the national team next week.”

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