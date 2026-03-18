Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Galatasaray: Reds Run Riot to Book Quarterfinal Spot

Liverpool produced one of their best performances of the season to punch their ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals, thrashing Galatasaray 4–0 to overturn their first leg deficit.

Liverpool sought to conjure another special European night under the Anfield floodlights following their one-goal defeat last week in Istanbul, and Dominik Szoboszlai set the wheels in motion midway through the first half. Another inspired finish from their talisman at the end of a clever corner routine leveled the tie on aggregate.

The Reds should have extended their advantage on the cusp of half time, but Mohamed Salah’s dreadful penalty was rebuffed. The Egyptian made amends, however, assisting Hugo Ekitiké for his side’s second of the evening.

Ryan Gravenberch sealed Liverpool’s progression just two minutes later as he fired home his fifth goal of the season, and despite Wilfried Singo’s own goal being ruled out by VAR shortly afterward, Salah continued his redemption arc by curling home a stunning strike to bring up his 50th Champions League goal.

A much-needed victory and terrific all-round display sets up a Champions League quarterfinal tie with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain—the side who dumped Liverpool out of last season’s competition.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Szoboszlai starred for the Reds. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Cometh the hour, cometh Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool’s over-reliance on their player of the season has been startling, and it was little surprise to see him provide the spark that energized Anfield. Another stellar effort added to an abundance of gorgeous goals from the midfielder, his left boot the weapon on this occasion, as he rattled Alexis Mac Allister’s cutback from a corner beyond the visiting goalkeeper.

The No. 8 jersey has become increasingly fitting attire for the Hungarian, who’s channeled legendary Red Steven Gerrard in both his venomous ball-striking and ability to carry an entire Liverpool team on his back. Rather unsurprisingly, it was Szoboszlai that presented the hosts with the perfect opportunity to turn the tie around completely in the first half, winning a penalty that Salah squandered—and that Szoboszlai himself almost certainly would have converted.

In Liverpool’s time of need, it was once again Szoboszlai who came to the fore. An indefatigable display helped them move through the gears and lay the foundations for an inspired second-half performance, during which the rest of those in red rose to his lofty standards.

Mohamed Salah might steal the headlines for his tale of two halves, but it was Szoboszlai’s brilliance that set Liverpool on their way to the last eight.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Galatasaray (4-2-2-2)

Liverpool were terrific going forward. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—7.7: Having missed the first leg, Alisson was more or less absent for the second, too. A spectator for the entirety of the clash.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—6.4: Almost assisted an own goal at Anfield, as he did against West Ham United several weeks ago, but the Dutchman had just strayed offside before delivering his cross. An example of the dangerous positions he occupied all evening.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.0: Showcased his speed in several sprints up against Barış Yılmaz, providing vital cover for the advanced Frimpong.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.2: Untroubled by Victor Osimhen, who was carrying an injury before his withdrawal at half time, and enjoyed a similarly comfortable evening after the Nigerian’s departure.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.4: Set the tone early doors as he charged around the field and snapped into challenges. A timely reminder of his qualities after some sub-par displays in recent weeks.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—8.3: Rarely asked questions defensively and has now matched his best goalscoring campaign following his second-half strike.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.6: Supplied the opener via a well-worked corner routine and played an incisive pass prior to Liverpool’s second. Having appeared shattered for weeks, Mac Allister looked refreshingly sharp, and was even unfortunate to be robbed of a late goal following a ‘foul’ from a corner.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—9.0: Simply brilliant. Powered around the Anfield pitch with his now trademark blend of grace and tenacity, thundering Liverpool ahead with another beautiful hit. Led by example, as is now expected.

AW: Florian Wirtz—8.9: Created eight chances despite being outshone by some of his fellow forwards, coming to life as the minutes ticked away.

ST: Mohamed Salah—8.5: The first half epitomized Salah’s season as he fluffed an enormous chance from open play before his weak spot kick was easily saved. Thankfully, he was superb after the restart, teeing up Ekitiké and adding his name to the scoresheet with a delightful strike.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—8.6: After lacking finesse in the first half, Ekitiké came to the party in the second. Composed to convert from close range and was a constant livewire in the final third, exhibiting some excellent touches.

SUB: Curtis Jones (67’ for Frimpong)—6.6: Slotted in at right back upon arrival and enjoyed a simple evening.

SUB: Cody Gakpo (74’ for Salah)—6.1: Offered little service as Liverpool saw the game out.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (89’ for Gravenberch)—N/A

SUB: Federico Chiesa (89’ for Ekitiké)—N/A

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (89’ for WIrtz)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Freddie Woodman (GK), Amara Nallo, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Kieran Morrison.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Salah impressed after the break. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images.

It appeared set to be another miserable evening for Salah after his disappointing penalty was comfortably parried, but the veteran offered glimpses of last season’s performance levels after half time. A terrific assist and goal will provide the Egyptian with a much-needed confidence boost heading down the stretch, and he simply must build on Wednesday’s showing if Liverpool are to salvage something from a dire campaign.

after his disappointing penalty was comfortably parried, but the veteran offered glimpses of last season’s performance levels after half time. A terrific assist and goal will provide the Egyptian with a much-needed confidence boost heading down the stretch, and he simply must build on Wednesday’s showing if Liverpool are to salvage something from a dire campaign. Alexis Mac Allister has faced justifiable criticism for his decline, but the World Cup winner was integral in Liverpool’s first two goals. Such standards must be maintained, especially in Europe across two legs with a dazzling PSG midfield.

has faced justifiable criticism for his decline, but the World Cup winner was integral in Liverpool’s first two goals. Such standards must be maintained, especially in Europe across two legs with a dazzling PSG midfield. Liverpool’s defense also deserves credit for keeping a lively Galatasaray team under wraps throughout. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté were defiant in the heart of the backline, while Milos Kerkez impressed with his tireless efforts in and out of possession. Again, consistency is the key for the Liverpool defense moving forward.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Night of Delight

Gravenberch added to his goal tally. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool racked up a mightily impressive expected goals total of 5.02 at Anfield, instantly tormenting Gala with their attacking sequences. Unlike in recent weeks, the Reds took full advantage of their dominance as they ran up the scoreline.

at Anfield, instantly tormenting Gala with their attacking sequences. Unlike in recent weeks, the Reds took full advantage of their dominance as they ran up the scoreline. Liverpool’s 15 shots on target is their second most in a Champions League match, with their 16 against Beşiktaş in 2007–08 the only occasion they have bettered that total.

is their second most in a Champions League match, with their 16 against Beşiktaş in 2007–08 the only occasion they have bettered that total. Salah has become the first African player to score a half-century of goals in the Champions League, reaching the milestone in style with a trademark curler from the edge of the area.

Statistic Liverpool Galatasaray Possession 62% 38% Expected Goals (xG) 5.02 0.18 Total Shots 32 4 Shots on Target 15 1 Big Chances 8 0 Passing Accuracy 84% 72% Fouls Committed 15 7 Corners 6 2

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