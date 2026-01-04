Liverpool Legend Makes 2026 Prediction for Mohamed Salah’s Transfer Future
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that the final game of the 2025–26 could be the “perfect” opportunity for the club to bid farewell to Anfield legend Mohamed Salah.
Off the back of one of the all-time great individual seasons in the 138-year history of English league football, Salah’s performances in the early months this campaign drew plenty of negative attention.
The Egyptian’s output was way down on what everyone has to come to expect and, having been dropped by manager Arne Slot, he went nuclear with his public assertion of the belief he was being “thrown under the bus” by the club. Salah also claimed his relationship with Slot was non-existent, while his suggestion that fighting for his place in the team shouldn’t be necessary enraged plenty.
Carragher became embroiled in his own spat with Salah, who has since been removed from the whole unsavoury situation by the convenient timing of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Slot has done his best to brush everything under the rug, but there is still plenty left to unfold once Salah does eventually return from representing his country. Nobody can be certain about what he might do and whether he will remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer.
‘The Perfect, Choreographed Send-off’
In giving his 2026 predictions in a column for the Daily Telegraph, which include Bayern Munich winning the Champions League and France lifting the World Cup, Carragher is of the opinion that Liverpool “cannot afford” to lose Salah in January but could offload him in summer instead.
“Given Liverpool’s injury situation following Alexander Isak’s broken leg, the club cannot afford to allow Salah to leave in the January transfer window,” Carragher reasoned.
“After the bust-up earlier this season, the Africa Cup of Nations has come at a good time for everyone to take a breath. The next few months could turn into a long goodbye for Salah, however.
“The current Liverpool era will be forever synonymous with Salah. He is one of the all-time greats of Liverpool and the Premier League, so an emotional farewell at the final game of this season would be the perfect, choreographed send-off.”