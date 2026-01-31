Liverpool Facing Nervous End to Transfer Window After Midfielder’s Exit Request—Report

Liverpool are in talks with Inter over an exit for midfielder Curtis Jones, reports have revealed, with the academy graduate said to be pushing for a transfer.

Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest and numerous reports, including from Gianluca Di Marzio, state Jones has been identified as their preferred replacement. A loan deal, with an option to buy worth €40 million (£34.7 million, $47.6 million), is being discussed.

Jones is said to be keen on the move and Gazzetta dello Sport even go as far as to state the 25-year-old has specifically asked to leave Liverpool this month. The Reds, however, are not convinced.

Could Curtis Jones Leave Liverpool?

Curtis Jones faces an uncertain future. | MB Media/Getty Images

Jones is a popular figure at Liverpool and has played a sizeable role under Arne Slot. He has 29 appearances across all competitions this season, including 17 starts, so it is not immediately clear why Jones would look for an exit.

Given his importance to Slot’s thin squad, Liverpool’s reluctance to offload Jones comes as no surprise. The Daily Mail state Liverpool do not want to lose a key player, while James Pearce of The Athletic even went as far as to describe the story as “nonsense.” That has not stopped the speculation, however.

Fabrizio Romano adds Liverpool and Inter have held direct talks over Jones, whose future will be tied to that of Frattesi amid Inter’s discussions with Forest.

Letting Jones leave at this late stage of the window would be a huge risk for Liverpool, particularly as Slot has adjusted his tactics towards a setup which revolves around central midfielders. Jones has started seven of the last nine Premier League games, proving his importance to Slot.

Jones may prove to be even more crucial to Slot in the face of Jeremie Frimpong’s recent injury. The right back is set for several weeks on the sidelines and, with the squad stretched thin, it may be midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who has to play out of position, making more space for Jones in the squad.

That being said, reports suggest Liverpool could try to use Inter’s interest in Jones to their advantage.

Talks Held Over Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with Liverpool. | Luca Rossini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Frimpong’s injury, coupled with that of Conor Bradley, leaves Liverpool without a natural right back. Initially, the Reds were not expected to pursue a replacement.

However, according to Di Marzio, Liverpool have used their discussions with Inter to ask about Dutch international Denzel Dumfries.

That was quickly backed up by Romano, who noted Liverpool looked into both the cost of a deal and Dumfries’s current injury situation. The Dutchman has an ankle problem but is expected back inside the next few weeks.

Given Dumfries’s fitness issue, Liverpool are said to be exploring a potential loan deal, but Inter have made it clear they have no desire to lose the 29-year-old on a temporary basis, warning Liverpool any deal would have to be permanent. As it stands, things have not progressed further.

Dumfries does have a release clause in his contract worth around €25 million, but crucially, that will not become active until the summer.

