Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Wolves: Wirtz Finally Ends Agonising Goal Drought
Florian Wirtz was on target for a nervy Liverpool as they narrowly beat last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–1 at Anfield in the Premier League.
Emotional tributes were paid to ex-Liverpool and Wolves forward Diogo Jota before the first meeting between his former clubs since his tragic passing back in July, with both sets of supporters rising to applaud their former star in the 20th minute.
Wolves were able to frustrate their hosts for much of the opening period, but the floodgates opened just before half time. Quick-fire goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Wirtz completely changed the complexion of the match, offering Liverpool a two-goal cushion and their £116 million ($156.5 million) summer recruit a much-needed confidence boost.
Santiago Bueno converted from a corner shortly after the break to set up a tense second half for Liverpool as Wolves sought to end their 11-match losing run, but the Reds anxiously battled their way to three crucial points and a fourth straight victory in all competitions.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—7.2: Made an excellent save in the build-up to Bueno’s goal but was helpless to deny the Uruguayan. Comfortably held several tame efforts from Mateus Mané.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong—8.2: With Wolves sitting so deep, Frimpong was offered the freedom of the right wing. Played almost exclusively in the opposition half, setting up the opener impressively and catching the eye with his regular speedy bursts.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.1: Outjumped by Tolu Arokodare as Wolves slashed Liverpool’s lead and wasn’t entirely convincing against the powerful Nigerian.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.6: Rarely troubled in the backline, even when Wolves upped the tempo during the second half.
LB: Milos Kerkez—7.7: Regularly bombed down Liverpool’s left side as Wirtz drifted infield, but once again lacked the necessary final product to make himself a nuisance.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—8.5: Took his tally to seven goal contributions for the campaign with a timely opening goal struck with precision and power from inside the area. Defensively resolute as Wolves grew into the game.
DM: Curtis Jones—8.4: Looked to dictate the play just inside Wolves’ final third and was effective at recycling possession. Impressed from a defensive standpoint, too, finishing up with 18 defensive contributions.
RW: Federico Chiesa—6.6: Failed to grasp his opportunity on his first Premier League start of the term, offering plenty of energy but little in the way of quality down the right wing.
AM: Alexis Mac Allister—7.4: More influential in the attacking midfield role than he’s been in recent outings, but failed to provide much spark in and around the box.
LW: Florian Wirtz—9.0: Easily Liverpool’s standout player, particularly in the first half. Almost assisted Hugo Ekitiké prior to a composed finish for his first Premier League goal, with his technical quality drawing several gasps from the Anfield crowd throughout.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—8.1: Another indefatigable display from Ekitiké, who was purring in the final third. Struck the woodwork early doors and produced an outrageous assist for Wirtz.
Substitute
Rating
Conor Bradley (61’ for Chiesa)
6.7
Cody Gakpo (85’ for Ekitiké)
N/A
Trey Nyoni (90+2’ for Wirtz)
N/A
Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Andy Robertson, Calvin Ramsay, Wellity Lucky, Rio Ngumoha.
Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-2-1)
Starting XI: José Sá; Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno, Ladislav Krejčí; Matt Doherty, João Gomes, André, Hugo Bueno; Mateus Mané, Hwang Hee-chan; Tolu Arokodare.
Subs used: Jørgen Strand Larsen, David Møller Wolfe, Jackson Tchatchoua, Jhon Arias.
Player of the Match: Florian Wirtz
Liverpool 2–1 Wolves: How It Unfolded at Anfield
On an emotionally-charged afternoon at Anfield, it was Liverpool who made the brighter start. Ekitiké came within inches of adding to his flurry of recent strikes in the early exchanges as he clipped the post following Wirtz’s exquisite pass, but it was Wolves teenager Mané who delivered the only shot on target by the midpoint of the first half.
Liverpool struggled to carve open their deep-lying visitors for much of the first period, Arne Slot’s forward line depleted by the absences of Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai, but two goals in as many minutes put the Reds in a commanding position.
Two of Liverpool’s Dutchmen combined for a well-worked opener, Jeremie Frimpong bursting down the right-hand side before teeing up Gravenberch, who powered beyond José Sá to grab his fourth Premier League goal of the season. The Anfield crowd barely had time to seat themselves before a welcome goalscorer doubled their lead.
Following some delightful play from Ekitiké, who effortlessly knocked past his marker before supplying an inch-perfect pass, Wirtz finally opened his Liverpool account. The German capped a lively first-half display with his first goal for the Reds, collecting Ekitiké’s pass and poking beyond Sá from close range.
Liverpool’s inability to defend set pieces once again reared its ugly head just six minutes after the restart and Wolves took full advantage to reduce the deficit. Santiago Bueno fired home the rebound after Arokodare’s header was parried by Alisson, unnerving the home supporters who have witnessed their side surrender leads with ease this season.
Much like against Tottenham Hotspur, nerves began to jangle for those in red after their lead was cut, with mistakes creeping into Liverpool’s game. Wolves offered increasing threat on the counter attack as their belief grew, creating half-chances through Mané and Arokodare that went begging.
Liverpool had chances of their own, Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch all missing the target when presented with shooting opportunities, but in the end they were forced to cling on to their narrow buffer. Conor Bradley’s excellent late tackle ensured their was to be no equaliser for Wolves, with the Reds edging their way to a third successive league victory that lifts them to fourth before Chelsea take on Aston Villa later in the day.
Liverpool vs. Wolves Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Liverpool
Wolves
Possession
76%
24%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.18
0.06
Total Shots
8
3
Shots on Target
2
1
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
90%
71%
Fouls Committed
3
4
Corners
5
1
Liverpool vs. Wolves Full Time Stats
Statistic
Liverpool
Wolves
Possession
66%
34%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.56
1.07
Total Shots
14
9
Shots on Target
4
4
Big Chances
1
1
Pass Accuracy
88%
77%
Fouls Committed
5
13
Corners
6
4