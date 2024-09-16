Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan – Champions League
The Reds begin their 2024–25 Champions League campaign against AC Milan at the San Siro just three days after their first Premier League defeat of the season.
After a year stuck in the Europa League, Liverpool is back in the UCL thanks to the club's third-place finish in the 2023–24 Premier League. Just five years ago, the Reds topped Europe's biggest competition, lifting their sixth Champions League trophy.
Without Jürgen Klopp at the helm, though, Liverpool has plenty to prove in the 2024–25 Champions League, especially after suffering a 1–0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Arne Slot will look for a response from his side against an AC Milan team that scored four goals in Serie A on Saturday.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against the Italian giant.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan (4-3-2-1)
GK: Alisson – Alisson conceded Liverpool's first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest and will be eager to keep his first clean sheet in the Champions League since 2022.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Despite Slot substituting Alexander-Arnold in three of Liverpool's first four matches, the England international is still the manager's go-to right-back.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté – The 25-year-old won the starting job over Jarell Quansah and will once again get nod alongside Liverpool's captain.
CB: Virgil van Dijk – The Dutchman will lead Liverpool out of the tunnel on Tuesday in what will be his 275th cap for the Reds.
LB: Andrew Robertson – The Scotland international will have the tough task of locking down AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, who already has two goals and two assists this season.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch – Gravenberch will continue to act as Liverpool's insurance policy just in front of the backline, allowing the Reds' front four, along with Mac Allister, to push forward.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister – The Argentine was one of Liverpool's best players against Nottingham Forest and will look to set the tempo against Milan.
RW: Mohamed Salah – Salah already has three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and should find plenty of success against a Milan backline that has conceded six goals in four matches.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai – Szoboszlai was part of a Liverpool attack that failed to impress on Saturday, but he still won the most duels (8) in the match and will look forward to bouncing back against Milan.
LW: Luis Díaz – Díaz's flashes of brilliance this season will keep him on the left-wing, but if he delivers another poor performance, then Slot will once again look to Cody Gakpo.
ST: Darwin Núñez – After Diogo Jota's struggles in Liverpool's last two fixtures, Núñez can finally get the nod up top and prove to Slot he deserves the chance to make an impact from the start of a match.