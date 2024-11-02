Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Just three days after Liverpool eliminated Brighton & Hove Albion from the Carabao Cup, the Reds are set to welcome Fabian Hürzeler's squad to Anfield in the Premier League.
After only managing a draw against Arsenal last weekend, Liverpool now trails Manchester City in the Premier League standings. Arne Slot's squad required a late goal from Mohamed Salah to leave the Emirates with one point and then an 85th-minute winner from Luis Díaz to advance to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
As Liverpool prepares for a return to Premier League action, the Reds will once again be without Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa due to injury. Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Núñez will continue to fill in for Alisson and Jota respectively.
Slot has a big decision to make, though, on the left-wing. Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo have split time across all competitions this season, but after both found the back of the net midweek, the Liverpool boss must decide which player he prefers for this weekend's clash with Brighton.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against Fabian Hürzeler's men on Nov. 2.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The goalkeeper continues to be Slot's first-choice between the posts as Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The England international got a well-earned rest midweek thanks to the return of Conor Bradley.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté's presence was surely missed in the Carabao Cup. The Frenchman will take his rightful spot alongside Van Dijk, sending Jarell Quansah back to the bench.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain will return to the backline on Saturday to lead Liverpool's defense against a Brighton side that just scored two goals against the Reds.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—Tsimikas is the likely starter on the left flank after Andy Robertson played 90 minutes on Wednesday.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Liverpool's unsung hero will be back to help his backline against Danny Welbeck, who already recorded six Premier League goals in nine appearances.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine will get the nod alongside Gravenberch against his former club.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The winger will look to add to his eight goals this season as he returns to Slot's XI.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai's underwhelming production in the final third makes him an easy target for Slot to rotate, but the 24-year-old is due to return to the XI after getting benched against Arsenal.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Díaz has been Slot's preferred starter for important Premier League fixtures, but Gakpo comes into Saturday's match with the slight edge after scoring two goals against Brighton on Wednesday.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Freshly rested, the Uruguayan will once again lead the line for Liverpool in the absence of Diogo Jota.