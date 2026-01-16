Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Ekitike the Name on Everybody’s Lips

Liverpool are searching for their first Premier League victory of the calendar year when they host Burnley at Anfield.

The Reds have stumbled to draws with Leeds United and Fulham prior to their respectable stalemate away at league leaders Arsenal, clinging on to fourth spot by the skin of their teeth. They did at least earn a first triumph of 2026 on Monday as they beat Barnsley in the FA Cup, although it wasn’t entirely convincing despite the 4–1 scoreline.

Arne Slot fielded an impressive lineup for the FA Cup third round but should name an even stronger XI for the clash with Burnley. The Dutchman must contend with several absences in his defence an forward line, but he boasts plenty of firepower across the pitch.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Ekitiké is back for the Reds. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will expect to have a routine afternoon against the relegation strugglers, but Liverpool’s iffy concentration levels means he’s likely to be worked.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Frimpong scored his first goal since the Community Shield in Liverpool’s cup victory and whether operating at right back or right wing, the Dutchman has impressed in recent outings.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Joe Gomez was an unconvincing partner to Virgil van Dijk on Monday and Konaté’s return should offer greater stability—although the Frenchman has hardly inspired confidence for much of the season.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—At 34 years old, Van Dijk would have been hoping for a rest in the FA Cup against League One opponents, but Liverpool’s lack of defensive options means the Dutchman can’t be afforded time off.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Andy Robertson has voiced frustrations over his lack of minutes as the Scotsman’s future remains uncertain beyond this term, but Kerkez should return to the XI after being benched in the cup.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch was only used as a substitute on Monday night and should be well-rested for the weekend’s affair. He will be tasked with denying Burnley counter-attacking space.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister provided two assists against Barnsley to follow up a grand performance at Arsenal. Liverpool need the Argentine to build some momentum at a crucial period of the campaign.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz is starting to showcase his immense quality on Merseyside. A lovely finish and pinpoint assist from the bench against Barnsley means he’s now managed five goal contributions in his last six games.

RW: Dominik Szoboszlai—With Mohamed Salah still on international duty ahead of Egypt’s third-place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations and Frimpong required at right back, Szoboszlai appears set to return to a less orthodox wide role.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Ekitiké returned from injury with a goal and assist against Barnsley and should offer the Reds some much-needed cutting edge in the final third. Without the injured Alexander Isak, it’s crucial the Frenchman stays fit.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has come under fire for his predictability this season, the Dutchman becoming increasingly easy to defend against as he attempts to cut inside at every opportunity. Liverpool need more from the winger going forward.

Liverpool will make changes from their FA Cup triumph. | FotMob.

