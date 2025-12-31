Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Szoboszlai Returns for Resurgent Reds
Liverpool are aiming to begin the new year with victory as they prepare for a Premier League battle with Leeds United on Thursday.
The Reds have enjoyed a revival in recent weeks with seven undefeated outings on the spin and four straight wins across all competitions, securing a return to the top four following a morale-boosting run of results. However, there remain question marks over Arne Slot’s side, particularly regarding their leaky defence.
Liverpool will be strong favourites against the in-form Leeds but must be wary of the threat posed by the promoted side, who stole a point off the Reds in early December. With games coming thick and fast at the beginning of 2026, Slot must lean on every member of his stretched squad.
Here is how Liverpool could line up on New Year’s Day.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Liverpool remain reliant on the individual brilliance of their Brazilian, who is unlikely to enjoy a stress-free evening against a Leeds team that have scored in each of their last eight games.
RB: Conor Bradley—Jeremie Frimpong impressed against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, but Bradley should return at right back against Leeds having only managed the final half-hour of the victory over the Old Gold.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté’s needless challenge inside the area gifted Leeds their route back into the match in the reverse fixture, which ended 3–3 at Elland Road. Liverpool need a more intelligent performance from the Frenchman on Thursday.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Ex-Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be certain to cause Liverpool issues having scored in his previous six matches, with Van Dijk tasked with thwarting the in-form forward.
LB: Andy Robertson—With the Leeds clash the first of nine January matches for Liverpool, Slot needs to rotate wherever possible. Robertson for Milos Kerkez is an obvious alteration against the Whites.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch scored his fourth goal of the season against Wolves and has now matched his most productive goalscoring campaign since leaving Ajax in 2022.
DM: Curtis Jones—The local lad has provided increased stability in central areas since coming back into the team and has now started the last five games for the Reds. He’s unlikely to lose his place against Leeds.
RW: Dominik Szoboszlai—Liverpool’s player of the season was a sizeable absentee against Wolves but will return for Leeds following the completion of his one-match suspension. He scored in the reverse fixture.
AM: Alexis Mac Allister—Liverpool are still awaiting a return to form for Mac Allister, who is producing mid-range performances below his usually lofty standards. He’s not entirely comfortable in his new attacking midfield role.
LW: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz finally ended his wait for a Liverpool goal against Wolves as he conjured up another encouraging display. The Anfield crowd are starting to witness the best of their German playmaker.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Ekitiké’s impressive run of goalscoring form began with a brace at Elland Road and he supplied an excellent assist against Wolves despite failing to etch his name on to the scoresheet.