Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League
Liverpool aims to maintain its perfect record in the UEFA Champions League season when it welcomes the defending champions Real Madrid to Anfield for the highlight fixture of the matchweek.
Arne Slot has only lost once in his first 18 games in charge of the Reds, building an impressive eight point gap atop the Premier League, playing some of the best soccer in the world so far this season. This week certainly is the most difficult in Slot's Liverpool career thus far, with Real Madrid and Manchester City coming to Anfield to test the resolve of the EPL leaders.
Real Madrid has become somewhat of a nightmare for Liverpool in the Champions League. The Reds come into this game with an eight game winless streak against Los Blancos, including two painful defeats in the UCL final in 2018 and 2022. The last time Liverpool beat the European champions was back in 2009.
Slot will be without several key players like Diogo Jota, Allison Becker and he confirmed that although he's in the squad, Trent-Alexander Arnold wont be available to start in this clash between European giants.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup against Real Madrid at Anfield.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The Irish goalkeeper will aim for a third clean sheet in four games with the Reds.
RB: Connor Bradley—With Kylian Mbappé poised to play in his preferred role on the left wing, Liverpool's academy talent will have to be at his best in arguably the toughest assignment of his young career.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté has grown leaps and bounds since his arrival at the club in 2021, becoming a mainstay in the lineup in one of the best center back partnerships in Europe.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain will lead the back line hoping his fifth game with the Reds against Real Madrid finally goes his team's way.
LB: Andy Robertson—The Scottish left back needs a vintage performance like the ones that saw him become one of the best fullbacks on the planet under Jürgen Klopp.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman has blossomed under Slot, becoming the midfield anchor the Reds had been missing since Fabinho left the club.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister is back in the lineup after Slot rested him the Premier League over the weekend following his long return from international duty with Argentina.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah raised eyebrows with his comments about his contract situation. Nevertheless, he remains Liverpool's most dangerous player and will hope to repeat the brace he scored against Southampton over the weekend.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai could get the nod over Curtis Jones as he aims to score for a third consecutive game going back to his strike with Hungary over the international break.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian winger will aim to expose Real Madrid's injury plagued right back situation, as he looks for another impressive performance following his hat-trick the last time out in the UCL.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Nuñez is poised to create havoc on Real Madrid's injury ridden back line and could take advantage of space with his dangerous runs in transition.
