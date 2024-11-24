Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Liverpool returns to Premier League action against Southampton, but Arne Slot's side is still without some of its best players.
Liverpool went into the November international break atop the Premier League standings with 28 points, five points clear of Manchester City. The Reds face a tough schedule as they get back to domestic play, though, with four matches coming in 11 days. A trip to St. Mary's Stadium is up first before Liverpool takes on Real Madrid, City and Newcastle United.
On paper, Slot's squad should have no trouble getting past the last-place team in the Premier League. Except Liverpool is missing Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota due to injury. The one boost for the Reds comes with Harvey Elliott's return to training after suffering a serious foot injury back in September.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against Russell Martin's men on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The goalkeeper will look to make it three clean sheet in a row as Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.
RB: Conor Bradley—With Alexander-Arnold still dealing with a hamstring injury, Bradley will take his spot on the right flank.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté is in for his 107th appearance for the Reds. In the 2024–25 Premier League season, Liverpool has only conceded six total goals when the defender starts.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Despite returning early from international duty, Slot confirmed the Dutchman is fit and ready to play this weekend.
LB: Andy Robertson—There has been a constant rotation between Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas at left back, but Robertson is coming off an impressive late winner for Scotland.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman continues to be one of Slot's most consistent players. His presence in front of the backline gives Liverpool a trustworthy insurance policy, especially on the counter attack.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister is Slot's first-choice option alongside Gravenberch. Do not be surprised, though, if the manager exercises some caution and keeps the Argentine on the bench after his two appearances for La Albiceleste during the international break.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah should find plenty of success against a Southampton backline that conceded four goals in its last three matches. The winger already has 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.
AM: Curtis Jones—After Jones's spectacular debut for England, expect the 23-year-old to get the nod over Dominik Szoboszlai, who has zero Premier League goals this season.
LW: Cody Gakpo—After Luis Díaz played 180 minutes for Colombia in the last week, Gakpo could be in for just his fourth Premier League start under Slot.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The striker is slowly finding his form as Liverpool's starting No. 9. The Uruguayan scored the winner against Aston Villa to send the Reds into the international break with three points.