Liverpool Preseason 2026: Tour Dates, Fixtures, Tickets, How to Watch

Liverpool’s 2025–26 season ultimately fell short of expectations.

After winning the Premier League the previous year and backing it up with significant summer investment, including the arrivals of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, optimism had been high at Anfield. However, the Reds ended the campaign without silverware, with injuries and a poor run of form.

There is, however, still plenty of belief that Arne Slot’s side can respond in his third season in charge, with a strong preseason ahead of 2026–27 seen as an important step in rebuilding confidence and consistency.

Here’s everything you needed to know about Liverpool’s 2026 summer preseason plans, including fixtures, tour details, how to watch, ticket information and the players to watch.

Liverpool Preseason 2026 Fixtures

Liverpool will travel to the United States this summer. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Date Opponent Location Kickoff (BST) Competition July 25 Sunderland Geodis Park, Nashville 11 p.m. Friendly July 29 Wrexham Yankee Stadium, New York 12:30 a.m. (on July 30) Friendly Aug. 2 Leeds United Soldier Field, Chicago 9 p.m. Friendly

Liverpool will face Sunderland, Wrexham and Leeds United during their 2026 preseason tour as they gear up for the 2026–27 campaign.

The Reds are set to travel across the United States, playing matches in three different cities. Their tour begins on July 25 in Nashville, where they will take on Sunderland at Geodis Park.

They then head to New York, with a clash against Wrexham scheduled for July 29 at Yankee Stadium.

The tour concludes in Chicago on Aug. 2, where Liverpool will face Leeds United at Soldier Field.

Where to Buy Tickets for Liverpool’s 2026 Preseason

Tickets went on general sale on March 12 via Ticketmaster and remain available, with prices starting at around $160 and rising to $550 and even more for premium hospitality packages.

In addition to Ticketmaster, tickets are also available through authorized resale platforms such as StubHub.

Where to Watch Liverpool’s 2026 Preseason Fixtures

As of now, it is unclear exactly how Liverpool’s 2026 preseason fixtures will be broadcast.

Liverpool 2026 Preseason: Key Players

Alexander Isak would love to reset a dreadful debut season. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

For Liverpool’s 2026 preseason, much of the focus will center around record signing Alexander Isak.

Since arriving from Newcastle United last summer, the Swedish striker has had a stop-start time at Anfield. He effectively had no proper preseason after his move, with the transfer saga disrupting his preparation and leaving him short of full fitness heading into the campaign. That lack of conditioning impacted his early form, before a broken leg in December halted his progress completely. Isak only returned to action in April and has since been working to regain rhythm and consistency.

Given Liverpool invested a club and Premier League-record fee of around $168 million, there is a clear expectation that preseason will be crucial in getting him fully up to speed and ready to lead the line in 2026–27.

Elsewhere, attention will also turn to the incoming replacement for Mohamed Salah, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande currently among the leading candidates. Any new signing will need to settle quickly, adapt to Arne Slot’s system and make an immediate impact.

Youngster Rio Ngumoha, who impressed during the closing stages of the 2025–26 season, is also one to watch. Despite his age, he will be aiming to build on his breakthrough and establish himself as a genuine first-team option going into the new campaign.

When Does the 2026–27 Season Start for Liverpool?

The 2026–27 Premier League season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 22, 2026, although the full fixture list has yet to be released.

The schedule will be confirmed on Friday, June 19.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE