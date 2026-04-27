Liverpool, Man Utd’s Transfer Plans Rocked by $117 Million Warning

RB Leipzig supervisory board chairman Oliver Mintzlaff has warned suitors of winger Yan Diomande that he would not sell the 19-year-old for any price this summer, even if the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United exceed a widely reported asking price of $117 million (€100 million).

Signed permanently from Leganés last summer, Diomande has exploded in the Bundesliga, with his return of 12 goals and eight assists turning him into one of Europe’s most-wanted forwards ahead of the summer window.

Clubs were already braced for the need to make Diomande the most expensive sale in Leipzig history, but Mintzlaff has now insisted that he will do what he can to convince the Bundesliga side not to sell regardless of the price.

“I’m on the supervisory board and am not the sporting director, but I can say this: If I were the sporting director, I wouldn’t sell this young player who hasn’t even been with us for a full season yet, no matter what price is offered,” he told Sky Sports. “I believe he’s a player who will continue to develop anyway and will certainly become even more expensive.

“Of course, there are other clubs where players also want to take the next step—FC Bayern is one of them, but also clubs from England and Spain. But we must have the expectation that a player, even if he delivers outstanding performances here, doesn’t leave again after just one year.

“We want to play in the Champions League. And that’s naturally an argument for such a young player, to then deliver what he’s shown in a second season and possibly develop further—also at an international level.”

Alternative Targets for Man Utd, Liverpool

Yan Diomande may prove to be too expensive. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As Mintzlaff points out, he does not have the final say on transfers at Leipzig, but he is clearly prepared to try and block Diomande’s exit.

Lengthy negotiations, which could exceed €100 million and may not even convince Leipzig to sell anyway, are hardly ideal for either United or Liverpool, who may prefer to act earlier in the window to build their squad as soon as possible. If that is the case, they will need to look elsewhere.

One of the newest players to hit the rumor mill this summer is AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, with reports suggesting the experienced Portugal international could be available for around half of the €100 million demanded by Leipzig for Diomande.

Elsewhere on the continent, Spain’s top flight is home to a number of players interesting Europe’s elite. Mallorca’s Jan Virgili and Osasuna’s Víctor Muñoz have both been linked with Clásico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, while former Blaugrana youngster Abde Ezzalzouli is attracting glances of admiration at Real Betis.

Bigger names like Ferran Torres of Barcelona and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams are both facing uncertain futures, too.

If Premier League experience is preferred, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon may be the top target, although competition from Bayern Munich could raise his price tag. Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is another with blockbuster suitors.

United do already have a Premier League-proven winger on the books. Marcus Rashford is now expected to return to Old Trafford this summer after his loan with Barcelona comes to an end, although whether he could be reintegrated into the squad after 18 months is a different question.

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