Liverpool Reimagine Old Favorite With New 2026–27 Home Kit

Liverpool have brought back one of their most popular kits of all time for their new 2026–27 home jersey.

The inspiration for the new kit comes from the shirt worn between 1989 and 1991, when Liverpool won their record-breaking 18th Premier League title in a stunning red number that is widely hailed as one of their best-ever releases.

The same geometric pattern from that jersey is reproduced on Liverpool’s new home kit, which retains its typical red base and white accents.

Even the new goalkeeper jersey has been given the same treatment, with the white geometric pattern standing out on a green base for those between the posts at Liverpool.

As one of adidas’ Elite sides, Liverpool have also released a long-sleeve version of the jersey alongside a whole host of training and lifestyle gear, ranging from warm-up clothing to jackets and hats.

Liverpool Hoping to Draw On-Field Inspiration From History

The 1989–90 unit, led by Sir Kenny Dalglish, is not only remembered as one of the most fashionable teams in Liverpool history, but one of the greatest.

Led by the goals of Ian Rush and John Barnes and featuring household names like Alan Hansen, Peter Beardsley and Bruce Grobbelaar, Liverpool roared to the First Division title as they lost just five league games all season. Little did they know it would be the last title won by the Reds until 2019–20.

The success of that famous season has been nowhere to be found this year. Arne Slot’s side, defending their own league title, have already lost 12 league matches and are not yet assured of a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Fans will be eager to move on from this disappointment of a season and there will be a renewed sense of positivity stemming from the release of this new jersey, giving the younger generation the chance to grow attached to the iconic release from over 40 years ago—even if it is missing some of the retro quirks of the old Candy-sponsored, Trefoil-adorned jersey.

Next season will represent the start of a new era for Liverpool, who are preparing to bid farewell to club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. The Reds will hope dressing like the 1989–90 team will help Arne Slot’s side play like their famous predecessors, keen to get back into the Premier League title race as soon as possible.

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