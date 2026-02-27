Liverpool’s Route to the 2025–26 Champions League Final

The success of Liverpool’s season hinges on the Champions League.

After a dismal Premier League title defense and the prospect of Champions League qualification still uncertain, triumphing in Europe’s premier competition has taken on even greater significance than in recent campaigns.

Performances suggest Liverpool will struggle to clinch their seventh European crown but they have been a different beast on the continent this season, securing automatic progression to the last 16 with a third-placed league phase finish.

The Reds have now discovered their opponents for the last 16 and their potential adversaries during the remainder of the competition.

Liverpool’s Last 16 Opponents

Galatasaray await in the last 16. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Liverpool avoided the slightly tougher tie in the last 16, swerving Atlético Madrid and drawing Galatasaray. While the Reds will be relieved to avoid Diego Simeone’s wily operators, they have already tasted defeat to Gala this season, losing 1–0 in Istanbul courtesy of Victor Osimhen’s penalty.

The Reds will have to produce a more cohesive performance on their next trip to Türkiye but do at least have an Anfield showdown to spare their blushes if they fall again on their travels.

Liverpool’s Potential Quarterfinal Opponents

The reigning European champions could be up in the last eight, | Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool certainly reside in the more challenging half of the draw and their quarterfinal prospects are decidedly tricky as a result. The Reds will either come up against the reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain or their Premier League adversaries Chelsea—should they progress beyond the last 16, of course.

Liverpool were dumped out of the Champions League by PSG in the round of 16 last season and while Luis Enrique’s side are not quite the all-conquering force they were in 2024–25, a clash with Chelsea seems more appealing for Arne Slot’s men.

While the Reds were beaten by Chelsea in their meeting earlier this season, suffering late heartbreak in stoppage time at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are slightly more palatable opponents given their inconsistencies in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Potential Semifinal Opponents

A potential meeting with Real Madrid awaits. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images.

Liverpool will likely meet European giants or Premier League foes if they reach the semifinal, too.

The Reds will come up against the winner of the quarterfinal between Real Madrid or Manchester City and Bayern Munich or Atalanta—with the latter easily the most simplistic opponent.

Nightmares of meetings with Madrid still haunt the Reds but former Liverpool right back Álvaro Arbeloa and his band of underperformers will serve up fewer concerns this year. Los Blancos have been alarmingly inconsistent and have already been beaten by the Reds during the league phase.

By contrast, City have done the double over Liverpool in the Premier League and are finding form at the perfect moment in the campaign, while Bayern Munich have been relentlessly brilliant in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Liverpool’s Potential Final Opponents

Arsenal are favorites to reach the final. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Should Liverpool perform miracles en route to the showpiece event, then they will come up against one of the eight sides on the other side of the draw.

Realistically, this appears likely to be either Arsenal or Barcelona, both of whom pose enormous threats and would be considered favorites for a one-off showdown with the Reds.

Less likely is a duel with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, while the fairy-tale story of Bodø/Glimt is likely to end before the final.

Atlético Madrid, Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen are the remaining contenders, although an appearance in the final is highly unlikely.

