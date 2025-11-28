Liverpool Have Shocking Arne Slot Sack Timeline Laid Out by Club Legend
Liverpool’s legendary former defender Jamie Carragher has sensationally claimed that “Arne Slot has a week to save his job.”
Carragher is a prominent voice across the English-speaking football landscape, laying out his opinions for two of the most prominent British and U.S. broadcasters. Indelibly linked to Liverpool following his 17-year senior career on Merseyside, the retired centre back has suffered through the club’s current slump.
Most of the tongue-lashings dolled out by Carragher this season have been directed at the players. He’s demanded that both Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah be dropped while casting aspersions about Virgil van Dijk’s waning ability. Yet, up to this point, Carragher has largely been protective of Slot.
As recently as Wednesday night, in the aftermath of a 4–1 drubbing from PSV Eindhoven—Liverpool’s ninth defeat in 12 games—Carragher argued against a change in the dugout. “Liverpool’s not a sacking club,” he claimed. “Liverpool, I think, are different from almost every club in European football where the manager is the king. The managers get time.”
That stance has swiftly shifted.
Writing in his weekly column for The Telegraph, Carragher gave Slot just three games to prove his worth.
Liverpool’s Upcoming Fixtures
Date
Competition
Opponent
Sunday, Nov. 30
Premier League
West Ham (A)
Wednesday, Dec. 3
Premier League
Sunderland (H)
Saturday, Dec. 6
Premier League
Leeds (A)
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Champions League
Inter (A)
Saturday, Dec. 13
Premier League
Liverpool (H)
The Reds travel to relegation-battling West Ham United on Sunday before successive league games against the newly promoted pairing of Sunderland (at Anfield) and Leeds United (away from home). Carragher warned: “Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”
Going unbeaten during this run may not be so straightforward. Championship playoff winners Sunderland sit above Liverpool in the league table. The Black Cats are comfortable deploying a reactive approach which has routinely unsettled Slot’s defending champions this season and boast a punch from transitions as well as set pieces. Sunderland are solely responsible for a third of the Premier League goals conceded by Arsenal’s rock-solid defence this season.
“If it gets any worse and the manager cannot find the answers, the club will have no choice but to find someone else who can,” Carragher fretted.
Carragher: Liverpool Behaved Like a Small Club
Carragher wound the tape back to last spring to pinpoint the start of Liverpool’s demise. The Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual victors Paris Saint-Germain before being well beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. After mathematically sealing the Premier League title with a 5–1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in April, the team was on the beach—literally.
There were still two games of the season remaining when Slot was spotted partying in Ibiza, while some of his players jetted off to Dubai.
“No one wants to sound like a killjoy, but the time to arrange parties in Ibiza and Dubai was after the final game against Crystal Palace, not before,” Carragher has now claimed, taking issue with the team’s entire attitude across their winless conclusion to the 2024–25 season.
Liverpool’s Premier League Record Since Winning the Title in April
Stat
Liverpool
Rank (Out of 17 Ever-Present Teams)
Games
16
-
Wins
6
11th
Draws
2
17th
Losses
8
T-15th
Goals For
24
T-6th
Goals Against
29
T-16th
Goal Difference
-5
T-15th
Points
20
11th
“At best, the downing of tools before the season was over was wilfully unprofessional. At worst, Liverpool behaved like a small club winning the title for the first time,” he seethed.
Putting Carragher’s hindsight-tinted argument for professionalism to one side, he does make an intriguing point about Slot’s insistence on deploying such a dramatically front-footed approach this season.
“For some reason, a myth has developed whereby Liverpool are supposed to be an all-out attacking team, risking all to win without fear of the consequences of going gung-ho,” the former centre back, who enjoyed his best years as a player under the resolutely defensive manager Rafael Benítez, wrote. “It felt wrong on day one of this season, and it has led to a mess right now.”
Liverpool have conceded 10 goals across their previous three games. It took 17 matches under Slot for the Reds to hit double digits last term. If they are to get the wins Carragher believes the Dutch boss needs to retain his job, they will surely have to tighten up that backline over the coming week.