Liverpool Star Ignores England When Naming Four Favourites to Win 2026 World Cup
Liverpool ace Alexis Mac Allister has snubbed England when naming his four favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, has already helped La Albiceleste secure their place at next summer’s tournament, with the 26-year-old integral to the defence of their title in North America.
“Spain, France and Argentina are candidates,” Mac Allister told TyC Sports when asked who would win international football’s ultimate prize. “You can add Brazil to that. They’re making a comeback, and even though they might not be at their best right now, it’s a team with great players, and now a great coach has arrived. Brazil has its history and its weight.
England are yet to book their ticket but are closing in on a place at the expanded tournament after winning their opening five qualification games. They are starting to find their feet under Thomas Tuchel, managing impressive wins over Serbia and Wales most recently.
Mac Allister Snubs England as World Cup Favourite
However, England’s upturn in form is not enough to convince the Argentine of their candidacy for the crown next summer, with the Liverpool star naming Argentina among the four leading favourites for the trophy.
“Right now, I see that Spain and France are among the best teams in the world, along with us and maybe a few others that could join. They have a clear idea of play, but we always trust in ourselves,” Mac Allister added.
Despite England being FIFA’s fourth-highest ranked at present, Mac Allister seemingly doesn’t view the Three Lions as a major threat. Tuchel‘s appointment was made with an eye on ending the men’s team’s agonising wait for major silverware, with their last triumph dating back to the World Cup win in 1966.
Mac Allister has also ignored the Netherlands when naming his favourites, which might not go down well among Liverpool’s large Dutch contingent. Arne Slot, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong will all be keen to prove Mac Allister wrong next summer.