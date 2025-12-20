Liverpool Star Reveals Mohamed Salah Apology, Message to Teammates
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has confirmed Mohamed Salah apologised to his teammates for his controversial outburst against both the club and manager Arne Slot.
Salah unexpectedly vented to journalists after being left on the bench for the entirety of Liverpool’s 3–3 draw with Leeds United. He was subsequently left out of the squad that travelled to Inter for a Champions League league phase game, but did return as a substitute in last weekend’s 2–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Whether or not the Egyptian, who has now jetted off to AFCON, remains at Anfield until the end of his contract—which has 18 months left—remains to be seen, but Slot was keen to draw a line under proceedings in his Friday news conference, stating that everybody involved had “moved on.”
In an interview with Sky Sports, Jones, who was critical of Liverpool’s performances after their Champions League drubbing at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in late November, has outlined Salah’s message to the dressing room after being welcomed back into the fold.
“Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff,” Jones said. “He apologised to us and was like, ‘If I've affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise.’ That's the man that he is.
“I can only speak from me knowing Mo and how he is with us and how he acted on that. He was positive as well. He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him. I guess it's just part of wanting to be a winner and I don't think he will be the last.
“I get that there are certain ways you can go about things, but if a lad's fine to just be on the bench and he doesn't want to play and help the team, then I think that's more of an issue.”
“When there's been any sort of anger from us, including myself, it's always been from a good place. In the moment, it might not have come out in the right way, but it's never been to affect the team, the staff, the manager, anybody like that. We're past that now and we're gelling well as a team, playing well and starting to win games.”
Jones Fully Appreciative of Supporter Unrest
Liverpool’s barren run of form has seen them slip 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, with six defeats in their 16 games played more than they suffered throughout Slot’s first season in charge.
But the 1–0 win over Inter in the Champions League has coincided with a run of five games without defeat in all competitions—suggesting Liverpool may be turning the corner despite their obvious vulnerabilities at the back.
Jones is under no illusions about the need to deliver consistent results for supporters, as well as ensuring there’s a harmonious atmosphere in the dressing room. And he insists that it’s unity that will get Liverpool back to where they want to be—which is why there’s no acrimony towards Salah, Slot or anybody else.
“I'm a Scouser, I know how much it means to the city and fans and the club and staff around here,” Jones remarked. “It's probably the first time I've been in a situation like this. There were a few reasons why I came out and spoke. I was just honest. I will say what I think, and at times it will rub [people] up the wrong way.
“Anybody who knows me knows I hate to lose, whether it's card games, training games, it doesn't matter. Now, because I'm in the first team and I'm a Scouser, I've supported the team from a kid, I'm playing as a player, but as a fan at the same time. I know how much it affects the fans, it affects me the exact same way. I've got that extra on me that we cannot lose.
“I was angry but it was a shock at the same time. It was positive to see how the lads all acted. They didn't blame Mo, didn't blame the manager, didn't blame each other or anything like that. It was just taking it on ourselves.
“I was talking about the lads having to run more, fight more and compete. I wasn't just saying them, it's me as well. That's what you're starting to see now and that's why I feel like the whole thing is changing.”