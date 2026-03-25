‘The Greatest’—Liverpool Stars React to Emotional Mohamed Salah Exit

The Liverpool squad poured on to social media to pay tribute to Mohamed Salah after he announced his impending departure from Anfield.

Salah has agreed to walk away from the final year of his contract with Liverpool and will depart for pastures new at the end of the season, having safely secured his legacy as one of the greatest players in both club and Premier League history.

His emotional departure video received plenty of comments from big names associated with Liverpool, with many players going on to post their own messages to Salah.

“You are the best of the best my brother,” Ibrahima Konaté wrote. “Thank you for all the amazing moments we shared on and off the pitch.

“I wish you all the best in your next steps inshallah. KING.”

“King” was also the description of choice for left back Milos Kerkez, who reposted Salah’s farewell video on his Instagram story.

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai, meanwhile, opted for “Legend.”

“It was a pleasure till now,” added Florian Wirtz, reflecting on his short spell alongside Salah this season.

Joe Gomez, ninth on the list of players with the most appearances alongside Salah with 203, offered his own emotional tribute.

“One of the greatest to ever wear the shirt,” he posted. “It’s been a pleasure having the countless hours watching your greatness first hand in so many ways. Everyone knows about your mentality and work ethic—the numbers just cement your legacy forever.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. I’ll always be grateful for our friendship over all these years. Can’t wait to see you celebrated until the very end.”

Andy Robertson Steals the Show With Heartfelt Message

Andy Robertson (left) has a rich history with Salah. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

No player has played alongside Salah more than Andy Robertson.

The left back leads the way with a whopping 338 appearances alongside the Egyptian, having joined from Hull City just three weeks after Salah’s arrival from Roma.

“Mohamed, thank you,” he began.

“Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of.

“Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note. You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others.

“A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend.

“You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC—the greatest. Second to none.”

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