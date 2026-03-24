Liverpool Confirm Shock Mohamed Salah Exit at End of 2025–26 Season

Liverpool announced club legend Mohamed Salah will bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the 2025–26 season.

The Egyptian international, who signed a two-year contract extension last season, will not see through his deal after a trying season in a red shirt.

“Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season,” Liverpool shared on Tuesday evening.

“The time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield.

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Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season.



The time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 24, 2026

The Reds confirmed Salah wished to make the announcement to the supporters at the “earliest possible opportunity” to provide transparency on his future as rumors continued to swirl about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 33-year-old forward will leave Liverpool as one of the greatest players in club history. Salah helped the Reds win two Premier League titles and the Champions League, along with six other honors.

To date, he has tallied 255 goals in 435 appearances and currently sits third on Liverpool’s all-time list of goalscorers.

*More to follow*

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