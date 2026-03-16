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Liverpool Break Unwanted Club Record After Shock Tottenham Draw

The Reds could be so many points better off in the Premier League.
Jamie Spencer|
Sunday was an all-too familiar story.
Sunday was an all-too familiar story. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool set an unwanted club record on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur dented their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Richarlison’s last-minute equalizer—directly costing the Reds two points, leaving them two points outside the Premier League top four and only one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth—was the eighth time in the competition this season Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later.

That is the most by any Liverpool team in the Premier League era.

As a result, the reigning champions are 11 points worse off than they would be without leaking goals right at the end of 27% of all their Premier League matches so far this season.

For reference, 11 points extra would be 60 for Arne Slot’s team, which is only one less than Manchester City have currently. But given that one of those late goals was conceded against City, gaining Pep Guardiola’s three points, Liverpool could have been second in the standings right now.

90+ Minute Goals Conceded by Liverpool This Season

Date

Result

Impact

Sept. 27, 2025

Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool

One point lost

Oct. 4, 2025

Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool

One point lost

Dec. 6, 2025

Leeds 3–3 Liverpool

Two points lost

Jan. 4, 2026

Fulham 2–2 Liverpool

Two points lost

Jan. 24, 2026

Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool

One point lost

Feb. 8, 2026

Liverpool 1–2 Man City

One point lost

Mar. 3, 2026

Wolves 2–1 Liverpool

One point lost

Mar. 15, 2026

Liverpool 1–1 Tottenham

Two points lost

Slot Expects Liverpool Response

Arne Slot
Arne Slot has a problem to fix. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Fans inside Anfield were audibly displeased at being pegged back and denied a win on Sunday by one of the league’s worst-performing teams.

With it an alarming repeat theme, Slot acknowledged why there was such a reaction.

“I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the team not picking up the points that they’re expecting to, us conceding goals in the last minute,” he sighed.

“Now it’s up to us to bring that frustration to Wednesday and come up with a big performance.”

Liverpool aren’t back in Premier League action until the weekend when they face the long journey to Brighton & Hove Albion. But Wednesday sees another huge game as the Reds seek to overturn a 1–0 aggregate deficit against Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16.

Slot’s team has been beaten twice by the Turkish club in 2025–26, including a league phase match back in September, but this will be the first meeting at Anfield after both losses came in Istanbul.

Winning the tie on aggregate would likely produce a quarterfinal matchup with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who lead Chelsea 5–2 at this stage of their last 16 contest.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

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Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

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