Liverpool Break Unwanted Club Record After Shock Tottenham Draw
Liverpool set an unwanted club record on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur dented their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
Richarlison’s last-minute equalizer—directly costing the Reds two points, leaving them two points outside the Premier League top four and only one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth—was the eighth time in the competition this season Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later.
That is the most by any Liverpool team in the Premier League era.
As a result, the reigning champions are 11 points worse off than they would be without leaking goals right at the end of 27% of all their Premier League matches so far this season.
For reference, 11 points extra would be 60 for Arne Slot’s team, which is only one less than Manchester City have currently. But given that one of those late goals was conceded against City, gaining Pep Guardiola’s three points, Liverpool could have been second in the standings right now.
90+ Minute Goals Conceded by Liverpool This Season
Date
Result
Impact
Sept. 27, 2025
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool
One point lost
Oct. 4, 2025
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool
One point lost
Dec. 6, 2025
Leeds 3–3 Liverpool
Two points lost
Jan. 4, 2026
Fulham 2–2 Liverpool
Two points lost
Jan. 24, 2026
Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool
One point lost
Feb. 8, 2026
Liverpool 1–2 Man City
One point lost
Mar. 3, 2026
Wolves 2–1 Liverpool
One point lost
Mar. 15, 2026
Liverpool 1–1 Tottenham
Two points lost
Slot Expects Liverpool Response
Fans inside Anfield were audibly displeased at being pegged back and denied a win on Sunday by one of the league’s worst-performing teams.
With it an alarming repeat theme, Slot acknowledged why there was such a reaction.
“I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the team not picking up the points that they’re expecting to, us conceding goals in the last minute,” he sighed.
“Now it’s up to us to bring that frustration to Wednesday and come up with a big performance.”
Liverpool aren’t back in Premier League action until the weekend when they face the long journey to Brighton & Hove Albion. But Wednesday sees another huge game as the Reds seek to overturn a 1–0 aggregate deficit against Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16.
Slot’s team has been beaten twice by the Turkish club in 2025–26, including a league phase match back in September, but this will be the first meeting at Anfield after both losses came in Istanbul.
Winning the tie on aggregate would likely produce a quarterfinal matchup with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who lead Chelsea 5–2 at this stage of their last 16 contest.
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.