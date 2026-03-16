Liverpool Break Unwanted Club Record After Shock Tottenham Draw

Liverpool set an unwanted club record on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur dented their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Richarlison’s last-minute equalizer—directly costing the Reds two points, leaving them two points outside the Premier League top four and only one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth—was the eighth time in the competition this season Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later.

That is the most by any Liverpool team in the Premier League era.

As a result, the reigning champions are 11 points worse off than they would be without leaking goals right at the end of 27% of all their Premier League matches so far this season.

For reference, 11 points extra would be 60 for Arne Slot’s team, which is only one less than Manchester City have currently. But given that one of those late goals was conceded against City, gaining Pep Guardiola’s three points, Liverpool could have been second in the standings right now.

90+ Minute Goals Conceded by Liverpool This Season

Date Result Impact Sept. 27, 2025 Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool One point lost Oct. 4, 2025 Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool One point lost Dec. 6, 2025 Leeds 3–3 Liverpool Two points lost Jan. 4, 2026 Fulham 2–2 Liverpool Two points lost Jan. 24, 2026 Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool One point lost Feb. 8, 2026 Liverpool 1–2 Man City One point lost Mar. 3, 2026 Wolves 2–1 Liverpool One point lost Mar. 15, 2026 Liverpool 1–1 Tottenham Two points lost

Slot Expects Liverpool Response

Arne Slot has a problem to fix. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Fans inside Anfield were audibly displeased at being pegged back and denied a win on Sunday by one of the league’s worst-performing teams.

With it an alarming repeat theme, Slot acknowledged why there was such a reaction.

“I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the team not picking up the points that they’re expecting to, us conceding goals in the last minute,” he sighed.

“Now it’s up to us to bring that frustration to Wednesday and come up with a big performance.”

Liverpool aren’t back in Premier League action until the weekend when they face the long journey to Brighton & Hove Albion. But Wednesday sees another huge game as the Reds seek to overturn a 1–0 aggregate deficit against Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16.

Slot’s team has been beaten twice by the Turkish club in 2025–26, including a league phase match back in September, but this will be the first meeting at Anfield after both losses came in Istanbul.

Winning the tie on aggregate would likely produce a quarterfinal matchup with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who lead Chelsea 5–2 at this stage of their last 16 contest.

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